Fixing MetaTrader 5 Crashes on macOS Tahoe 26

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Hello everyone,

I was able to resolve the MetaTrader 5 crash issue on macOS Tahoe.

The complete step-by-step procedure is attached to this post as images. The solution involved updating the Wine version used by MetaTrader 5 and disabling the order-execution sounds, which were triggering the crash when opening or closing positions.

After following these steps, MT5 started working normally again.

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I hope this helps others experiencing the same problem.

Files:
tAHOE_1.png  186 kb
tAHOE_2.png  230 kb
TAHOE_3.png  134 kb
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