Fixing MetaTrader 5 Crashes on macOS Tahoe 26
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Hello everyone,
I was able to resolve the MetaTrader 5 crash issue on macOS Tahoe.
The complete step-by-step procedure is attached to this post as images. The solution involved updating the Wine version used by MetaTrader 5 and disabling the order-execution sounds, which were triggering the crash when opening or closing positions.
After following these steps, MT5 started working normally again.
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I hope this helps others experiencing the same problem.