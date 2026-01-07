Some doubts regarding EA's

Hi,

I have MetaTrader 5 installed on my Macbook.  Have some doubts - 


1.  Do I need to keep my Macbook always on in order to run the EA?

2.  Can I test two different EA's at one time in my MetaTrader 5?  Like can I log in to two different demo accounts in my MT5, so that I can apply two different EA's on two different demo accounts?


Pls help.

 
deepakbhatla:


search this site or google on how to use MT5. This forum is mostly for coding and reporting of bugs with mt5.

 
Hi Deepak,

  1. Yes  your EA runs only while MetaTrader 5 is open and connected. If your MacBook sleeps, shuts down, loses internet, or MT5 is closed, the EA stops.
    If you want it running 24/7, use a VPS (Virtual Private Server).

  2. Yes, you can test two different EAs at the same time, but you have two options:

  • Option A (same MT5 login): Run both EAs on different charts/symbols inside one MT5 (make sure each EA uses a different Magic Number if needed).

  • Option B (two demo accounts): You cannot be logged into two accounts in one MT5 instance, but you can install/open a second MT5 instance (or use a second MT5 installation) and log into a different demo account there, then run a different EA.

 
Brother,

In Option A - Magic Number is to distinguish which EA took trade?  Right?  And then we will filter and map the performance of each EA?

In Option B - How can I open a second instance of MT5 or use a second installation on the same Macbook?

