Some doubts regarding EA's

Hi,
I have MetaTrader 5 installed on my Macbook. Have some doubts -
1. Do I need to keep my Macbook always on in order to run the EA?
2. Can I test two different EA's at one time in my MetaTrader 5? Like can I log in to two different demo accounts in my MT5, so that I can apply two different EA's on two different demo accounts?
Pls help.
Hi Deepak,
-
Yes your EA runs only while MetaTrader 5 is open and connected. If your MacBook sleeps, shuts down, loses internet, or MT5 is closed, the EA stops.
If you want it running 24/7, use a VPS (Virtual Private Server).
-
Yes, you can test two different EAs at the same time, but you have two options:
-
Option A (same MT5 login): Run both EAs on different charts/symbols inside one MT5 (make sure each EA uses a different Magic Number if needed).
-
Option B (two demo accounts): You cannot be logged into two accounts in one MT5 instance, but you can install/open a second MT5 instance (or use a second MT5 installation) and log into a different demo account there, then run a different EA.
Brother,
In Option A - Magic Number is to distinguish which EA took trade? Right? And then we will filter and map the performance of each EA?
In Option B - How can I open a second instance of MT5 or use a second installation on the same Macbook?
