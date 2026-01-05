Discussing the article: "Larry Williams Market Secrets (Part 2): Automating a Market Structure Trading System"
Check out the new article: Larry Williams Market Secrets (Part 2): Automating a Market Structure Trading System.
Learn how to automate Larry Williams market structure concepts in MQL5 by building a complete Expert Advisor that reads swing points, generates trade signals, manages risk, and applies a dynamic trailing stop strategy.
In the first article of this series, we addressed part of this problem by building a custom Market Structure indicator in MQL5 based on concepts presented in Larry Williams's book, Long-Term Secrets to Short-Term Trading. That indicator identifies short and intermediate-term swing points directly on the chart, giving traders a clear, structured view of price behavior. In this second article, we take the next logical step. We move from visual analysis to full automation. Using MQL5, we design an Expert Advisor that reads market structure data from the indicator and converts it into actionable trading decisions. The goal is to show how a discretionary idea can be expressed as clear rules and executed automatically without emotional interference.
This article is part of the Larry Williams Market Secrets series, in which each installment focuses on implementing one concept from Larry Williams' work in a practical, testable way. In this part, we focus on short and intermediate-term swing points and demonstrate how they can be used to trigger trades immediately after structure is confirmed. By the end of this article, the reader will have a working trading system that bridges the gap between market structure theory and real-world automation using MQL5.
Author: Chacha Ian Maroa