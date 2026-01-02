MQL5 Changes
Where can I find a change log for the different versions of MQL5?
For starters, change your int to a uint and recompile.
bool FrameInputs( ulong pass, // The number of a pass in the optimization string& parameters[], // An array of strings of form "parameterN=valueN" uint& parameters_count // The total number of parameters );
(FrameInputs - Working with Optimization Results - MQL5 Reference).
Based on your other error, change your short to a ushort and recompile.
Edit: I found some GetClassNameW code.
void GetWindowData(HANDLE w, string &clazz, string &title) { static ushort receiver[MAX_PATH]; if(GetWindowTextW(w, receiver, MAX_PATH)) { title = ShortArrayToString(receiver); } if(GetClassNameW(w, receiver, MAX_PATH)) { clazz = ShortArrayToString(receiver); } }
(DLL connection specifics - Advanced language tools - MQL5 Programming for Traders).
Unfortunately, I've encountered deprecated code in the official documentation before. I can't help you with that. Sorry.
Thanks for the reply. Yes I've made the changes. It'd be nice if there was a change log somewhere.
Anyway I now have a divide by zero error when running on history data. Never encountered that before.
Hi everyone.
I've been away for a couple of years. I had a Multi symbol EA that compiled and ran then but I have tried to run it now and it has generated 3 errors.
I'm guessing the data type specification has changed for the FrameInputs function or they have been tightened up.
Where can I find a change log for the different versions of MQL5?
Many thanks