MQL5 Changes - page 2

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Alain Verleyen #:
The original for this library is in Russian. Om other languages, the codebase/forum topics are created automatically. Though there is currently a bug, when the OP update his original (Russian codebase in our case), the files on the other languages are NOT updated automatically. 
Whoa... Even though all of the file names across languages are in English. That is one gnarly bug, indeed.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
As you've been away for a couple of years, which MT5 Build number are you using?

I'm using Version 5.00 Build 5430 14 Nov 2025.

 
EdFuk #:

I'm using Version 5.00 Build 5430 14 Nov 2025.

Me too.

I can't' find any kind of meaningful change log for MT5 either.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Me too.

I can't' find any kind of meaningful change log for MT5 either.

Which is unusual isn't it?
 
EdFuk #:
Which is unusual isn't it?

If we consider MT5 to be software lumped in with the greater industry of software, yes.

But arguably, Metaquotes releases updates in rapid and heavy bursts that would require another team just for that purpose. I question whether most MT5 users would even be able to understand the lingo of such a change log. At the end of the day, there must be a reason that Metaquotes only posts generalized feature and modification changes in dedicated Forum threads.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

If we consider MT5 to be software lumped in with the greater industry of software, yes.

But arguably, Metaquotes releases updates in rapid and heavy bursts that would require another team just for that purpose. I question whether most MT5 users would even be able to understand the lingo of such a change log. At the end of the day, there must be a reason that Metaquotes only posts generalized feature and modification changes in dedicated Forum threads.

Yeah maybe. Just seems strange that when a new version comes out there isn't release notes with it.


So when people compile the latest MTTester.mqh are they getting errors when using MT5 Version 5.00 Build 5430 14 Nov 2025.


The errors appear to be related to this bit of code:

  template <typename T>
  static int FileLoad( const string FileName, T &Buffer[] )
  {
    int Res = -1;
    const HANDLE handle = kernel32::CreateFileW(LONG_PATH_ATTR + FileName, GENERIC_READ, SHARE_READ, 0, OPEN_EXISTING, 0, 0);

    if (handle != INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
      long Size;
      kernel32::GetFileSizeEx(handle, Size);

      uint Read = 0;

      if ((::ArrayResize(Buffer, (int)Size / sizeof(T)) >= 0) &&
          kernel32::ReadFile(handle, Buffer, (uint)Size, Read, 0))
        Res = ::ArrayResize(Buffer, Read / sizeof(T));

      kernel32::CloseHandle(handle);
    }

    return(Res);
  }

The errors are as follows:


 
EdFuk #:

Yeah maybe. Just seems strange that when a new version comes out there isn't release notes with it.


So when people compile the latest MTTester.mqh are they getting errors when using MT5 Version 5.00 Build 5430 14 Nov 2025.


The errors appear to be related to this bit of code:

The errors are as follows:


Interesting... I just ran a test in my broker-dealer's MT5 Build 5430 by compiling MTTester.mqh anew, and no errors. 🤔

I see that you have a Version 5.0 designation in your MT5 specs. I came across another user with that designation who also gets strange errors. It must be a coincidence because Metaquotes doesn't allow hacking of MT5.

Anyway, here's the exact file that I tested.

Files:
MTTester.mqh  130 kb
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Interesting... I just ran a test in my broker-dealer's MT5 Build 5430 by compiling MTTester.mqh anew, and no errors. 🤔

I see that you have a Version 5.0 designation in your MT5 specs. I came across another user with that designation who also gets strange errors. It must be a coincidence because Metaquotes doesn't allow hacking of MT5.

Anyway, here's the exact file that I tested.

Hmm that’s strange. I will double check your file is the same as the one I’m trying. 

The version of MT5 I’m running is on a shared drive and I run it in portable mode. Not sure if that affects anything. 
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
I can't' find any kind of meaningful change log for MT5 either.

First position in Google search results.

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes


What's new in MetaTrader 5
What's new in MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
This version introduces a major upgrade to the charting engine.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

First position in Google search results.

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes

Ah ha! "release notes." Thanks for that. I was in the Build 5430 Forum thread and missed the link. 🤦‍♂️
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