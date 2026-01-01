Bars not on chart after testing, but backtest seems fine?

I ran a backtest on some data and in the backtester the prices, profits, tick history all look fine. However the chart that shows after the backtest skips 2-3 years and so all trades appear to fall during this gap.


This is 2019-10 and suddenly jumping to 2025-10.


However, in the backtester, things seem fine. Orders get the correct profits and tick history is at 100%.






As you can see the backtest seemed fine but for some reason I just don't have minute bars or anything that show on the chart. I am not using any custom symbol data here, just what my broker provided though MT5.


A small note, when I load a previously executed backtest, it says the tick quality is 0%. But the deals are still correct. The history only shows 100% tick quality the moment after running a backtest. I think this is an unrelated bug.


 
Ian Worthington:
[T]ick history all look fine. However the chart that shows after the backtest skips 2-3 years...

My guess is that, somehow, all of your OHLC price data got corrupted.

Try right clicking on your MT5 Market Watch (or just View up top)==>Symbols, and then Request All data in the Bars tab (start with the timeframe that you're testing). This should overwrite the Bars data--including any missing data.

