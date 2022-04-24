Backtest MT5 – 2 PC – same test – same results - BUT 2 different result at History Quality – WHY ?
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I have following strange behavior: The History Quality is different but the results are exact equal.
The question for me is, why the History Quality is different with the same setting (Bars and Ticks are equal) ?
My question is NOT why the results are equal :)
The results are from 2 different PC but both have:
Why is the History Quality so different?
Do you have any idea?
If not, be careful with your backtest result.
Thanks!