Backtest MT5 – 2 PC – same test – same results - BUT 2 different result at History Quality – WHY ?

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I have following strange behavior:  The History Quality is different but the results are exact equal.

The question for me is, why the History Quality is different with the same setting (Bars and Ticks are equal) ?

My question is NOT why the results are equal :)







The results are from 2 different PC but both have:

  • MT5
  • Broker is ICMarkets
  • I use the same live account for the test
  • The Settings are equal
  • Inputs for the EA are equal


Why is the History Quality so different?

Do you have any idea?
If not, be careful with your backtest result.


Thanks!


 

 

There is an issue with ICMarkets real tick data for the past couple of weeks.

Contact the broker about it.

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