Why martingale EAs look profitable… until they aren’t (especially on gold)
the mgs that have little points in profit, will disguise, counter, and hide the losing trades. This is why. This is same reason why backtests with eas with mgs are virtually ALWAYS most profitable on backtests.
not saying mgs are always bad; my best profitting strategies use them. But if the strategy can not get through a drawdown period without an mg, then, that strategy is probably not profitable in long run.
Martingale itself isn’t “evil” by definition. Used carefully, it can be part of a profitable framework — especially when it’s controlled and not used as a blind recovery mechanism.
IMHO... Martingale is, by definition, a blind recovery mechanism. It was invented by a gambler for use with a roulette wheel in a casino--where no sophisticated matrix is applied.
The somewhat similar but limited strategy component that you describe is commonly known merely as "scaling in"--a valid component.
But if the strategy can not get through a drawdown period without an mg, then, that strategy is probably not profitable in long run.
imo and experience -- the only good mg is one that has the same signal conditions as the trade that is in drawdown. ie all trades have the same signal conditions. Any deviation from the original strategy is breaking that strategy.
If the original strategy cannot get "itself" out dd -- then that strategy is doomed. an mg is an aid -- or tool as you said.
Getting back to gold for second...
On a high timeframe, gold-tracking instruments have basically gone in one predominant direction in the recent past--up. I really haven't seen a valid short entry in years. To me, it would be like shorting the S&P 500. If anyone wants to scale into gold, just scale into the dips... for the foreseeable future at least.
Martingale and grid are both in the realm of gambling. If you grew a small 500 dollar account to 2000 dollars, you win, and then you remove the gambler from the chart.
Again, let's be more specific with terminology. Martingale, scaling in, and grid are 3 different terms:
- Martingale - a blind recovery strategy (without technical nor fundamental analysis) that doubles down (factors up) on every losing position.
- Scaling in - a filtered recovery strategy component that is not activated unless the technical and/or fundamental analysis of the filter continues to align with the initial trade entry.
- Grid - horizontal and equidistant lines on a chart that can be used in a multitude of ways, e.g., stoploss levels, takeprofit levels, round levels, simulated Renko levels, in-profit trade stacking, scaling in, Martingale, etc.*
