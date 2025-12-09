Signal issue
Hello.
I have a signal that for the last few days not get updated. The stats of the account stay as last week. I tried to delete and reactivate the signal and now it's also can not be published. Have tried to change investor password and that's also not helping. Can anyone help me solve the issue.
Thanks :)
Files:
Screenshot_20251209_023150_Chrome.jpg 323 kb
- Managing Passwords - Accounts - MetaTrader 5 for Android
- Managing Passwords - Accounts - MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
- Connect to an Account - Getting Started
Dror Shamir:
Hello.
Hello.
I have a signal that for the last few days not get updated. The stats of the account stay as last week. I tried to delete and reactivate the signal and now it's also can not be published. Have tried to change investor password and that's also not helping. Can anyone help me solve the issue.
Thanks :)
Does any of this look familiar?
"VII. Termination of Service without Prior Notice in Case of Serious Violations of Terms of Use
According to the provisions of MQL5.com Signals Service Terms of Use Agreement, MetaQuotes Ltd reserves the right to permanently terminate the service and the Agreement without prior notice, resulting in immediate and permanent account block in case your actions seriously violate the Rules, according to MetaQuotes Ltd.
Below are the examples of serious MQL5.com Signals Service Terms of Use Agreement violations:
- Any actions that threaten the operation of the service for other users.
- Interception, imitation or redirection of the communication protocols used as a part of mql5.com web site services regardless of the method of performing the above actions.
- Working with Signals service via a third party modified interface provided neither by MetaQuotes Ltd on www.mql5.com web site nor by MetaQuotes in its software.
- Development or use of means for fraud, modifiers, hacking tools, as well as any other third party software to modify Signals service operation.
- The use of any third party software that intercepts, collects or otherwise gathers information included in Signals service or transmitted through it.
- Using third-party accounts.
- Performing attacks on any of MetaQuotes Ltd or MetaQuotes servers, participation in such attacks or engaging in them, as well as other attempts to hinder the servers operation.
- Copying, selling, distribution, transmission or other actions directed to using the Signals for purposes other than intended, unless otherwise permitted.
- Using Signals to access, copy, transfer, transcode or retransmitting Signals in violation of any law or third party rights.
- Reproduction, copying, selling, exchange and reselling Signals service, unless otherwise permitted by a separate agreement with MetaQuotes Ltd.
- Any form of advertisement in Signals of third party services not related to MQL5.com.
- Using spam to promote Signals."
Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
- www.mql5.com
Terms of Service Trading Signals: Signal Providers, how to create a signal subscription signals.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register