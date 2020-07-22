activation of the product

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for all 

i have one product in the market and appears as activation all my copy

and i do not have any platform installed this product

before this problem occurs and i changed my password of the account ....solved it 

but now i changed the password of my account and not solved any thing

any body can help me

thanks activation

 

Login into your MQL5 account with your: hazin1972 username and not your email and try again.

If the problem persists, contact the Service Desk.

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