how can one become the best in trading
Over the years i have been researching the best methos to be the best in trading and i cant seem how someone tell me how.
Step-1: Google everything.
Step-2: Then automate everything.
If I may expand upon this true statement...
- Personally, I prefer to DuckDuckGo everything--meaning the online search engine, and not the app/Extension. Google and most search apps tend to promote profit generating search results. Keep in mind that the overwhelming majority of websites run on ad revenue, and paid search is widely used as marketing tool. In fact, paid search analysis has become a full-time career. The search engine that you use should be giving you the search results that you want--not ads masquerading as search results. Also, keep in in mind that about 90% of traders fail to become profitable yet, search results tend to create the appearance that 90% are savants. Both can't be true. The direct answer is not online, but the tools to build your own answer are out there if you can sort through the onslaught of nonsense. If you learn to develop automated strategies, it becomes much easier to identify and find what you actually need--more this in #2 below.
- Automation (EA development) allows you to perform detailed strategy analysis in the MT5 Tester. For example, the backtest Report that it generates will automatically show you which months, days, and hours your EA should be trading versus not trading. This is in addition to a mountain of other statistics that are automatically generated. You can also use the Optimizer in the Tester to automatically cycle through input settings which shows you the best settings to trade. I often say that profitable trading is a side-effect of programming once you become proficient at programming MQL5. The whole thing becomes a game--albeit a serious game of replacing parts and adjusting parameters.
Looking at your picture and reading your bio , If you don't know by now you will never know ! . All these bots won't save you ,Patience ,Discipline , Money Management a semi decent bot will suffice .
I make a mockery of it all by going random , Chaos needs chaos .I never looked back after I sussed that out .
Ah yes. Step right up and spin the wheel--from an image in your profile...
(Image edited for Forum compliance purposes.)
Yes I done something nobody does and I made the best of it...
At the end of the day, this is what it's all about. A wise man, Fernando Carreiro, once said that there are many different kinds of profitable strategies and that none are better nor worse for everyone because each trader has her/his own style. I happen to agree with that. Yours is best for you, mine is best for me, and so on. If a trader has the same style as another... bingo!
I should note that I recently developed a single pair strategy that uses a single, and rather old, indicator. It trades upon bar close in a custom chart that is backtestable on OHLC data. This strategy is the product of many days of reconfiguring and retesting the custom chart structure after observing the indicator's tendencies. All of my strategies start out with mere visual, and anecdotal, observations on a chart of some type. Then I select one of my EA templates that is suitable for the given strategy. Once I have the first draft coded, I begin testing. Very rarely is the first draft optimal, so then I begin my "parts swapping." The parts might be additional entry filters/conditions, fixed stops, trailing stops, dynamic stops, fixed takeprofits, dynamic takeprofits, hourly filters, daily filters, monthly filters, etc. Following that, I may optimize one or two settings, but I rarely need to do so. I'm big a fan of running new backtests instead. The end product is of such quality that, well... it's for my eyes only.
"Out of intense complexities, intense simplicities emerge" (Oleksandr Medviediev quoting Winston Churchill).
