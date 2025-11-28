VPS not working
DLL calls are not allowed in MQL5 VPS, if your EA requires them, will not work properly.
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
Thank you for your response, I'm not sure what is a DLL call, but I dont think these is any in my EA.
I forgot to mention that these EAs have been running for more than two years on my VPS server, so there must be an issue on the server side. Has anyone else encountered this problem ?
Thank you for your help, but I dont have any "change server" option, I can only "STOP SERVER", or "CANCEL HOSTING"...
There is no 'Change server' option anymore, the only way to change to another MQL5 VP(S) server is to ask it through the Service Desk.
My recommendation is to logout from your MQL5 account, restart your MT5 terminal, then login into your MQL5 account again in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and try to make a new migration, following my instructions above.
Hello,
My VPS seems to have some problems these last 3 days.
I regularly monitor my EA and positions, and some TakeProfit were not taken properly. So I checked multiple times my code, but it seems that's not the problem because on local everything looks fine.
I realized that my VPS Journal is not updating. I tried to close and open MT5 mutliple times, and redo a full migration and I constantly get this error : "no main window found"
Anyone having trouble with VPS ? Is there a server side Issue recently ?
Any help appreciated.
Kind regards