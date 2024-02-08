MT4 EA using MQL5 VPS Service - Not Working

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Hello, I have recently purchased the VPS service offered directly on MT4.

My EA has been tested for any potential bugs / errors and seems to be working fine when I run on my local machine.

When I connect to the VPS, even when I can see valid entries on an external chart, it is not being entered on the EA whilst running on the VPS.


I have made sure to:

1) Sync my EA and settings on the server

2) Made sure that my EA does not use any kind of dll

3) When I look at the journal, I do not see any errors:

4) On my journal tab directly in MT4, I do not see any errors:

5) My experts tab is constantly updating, so I am assuming my EA is connected?


Does anyone have any ideas?

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893

Thanks!

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