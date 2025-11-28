MQL5 VPS issues
- My EA is not working on RENTED VPS from MQL5
- mql5 vps issues
- I can not stop/cancel my MT4 VPS
hello, I know how to activate the Mql5 VPS and i have one in another broker account already. The issue i am reporting here is that for all my other accounts the Mql5 vps option is disabled since 2 days ago. 2 days ago i had to cancel a VPS from Mql5 i bought as was not properly working. So i feel somehow mql5 banned me for no reason. The product was faulty and could not launch on my broker (some brokers do not allow Mql5 vps). see scree shots below
That is the case for all my accounts apart from the one i have active a MQL5 VPS subscription
hello, I know how to activate the Mql5 VPS and i have one in another broker account already. The issue i am reporting here is that for all my other accounts the Mql5 vps option is disabled since 2 days ago. 2 days ago i had to cancel a VPS from Mql5 i bought as was not properly working. So i feel somehow mql5 banned me for no reason. The product was faulty and could not launch on my broker (some brokers do not allow Mql5 vps). see scree shots below
That is the case for all my accounts apart from the one i have active a MQL5 VPS subscription
Then something else is wrong.
Check if you have a 'financial operations are limited' red warning message in your profile page: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gbaizanis
If you do, you need to contact the Service Desk to remove this limitation.
If its not that, logout of your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community (be leaving all fields empty and click OK), restart your MT5 terminal and then re-login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and try again.
If the problem persists, download and install the custom/branded MT5 terminal from your broker's website and use it to login into your trading account.
Then login into your MQL5 account again in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and follow all the steps to register a MQL5 VPS.
Then something else is wrong.
Check if you have a 'financial operations are limited' red warning message in your profile page: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gbaizanis
If you do, you need to contact the Service Desk to remove this limitation.
If its not that, logout of your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community (be leaving all fields empty and click OK), restart your MT5 terminal and then re-login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and try again.
If the problem persists, download and install the custom/branded MT5 terminal from your broker's website and use it to login into your trading account.
Then login into your MQL5 account again in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and follow all the steps to register a MQL5 VPS.
Definetely someone blocked my profile from purchasing MQL5 vps after i cancelled 2 times 2 days ago a MQL5 VPS that was not working on a particular broker. i need to contact support. I do not see any message my financials operations are limited and when i register new account i see the Mql5 vps tab active. The moment i put my mql5 credentials that is greyed out. Means problem with my profile. Even new terminals from the Broker website have the same effect
Then contact the Service Desk.
I contacted support and they called me abuser. The product was faulty i tried 2 times to order new VPS just in case was working and all the time was not working in my broker accounts. Instead of someone contact me to offer help and see what the problem is, they blocked me as client to make any future purchase. See reply from support:
"You abused our VPS (cancelled too many times without payment) and now you are not allowed to use it."
Nothing more to say...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use