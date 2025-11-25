Market place MQL5

Is anyone else unable to update mt4 or mt5 ea's from MQL5 marketplace today?

I even tried to download a free ea and nothing.  Then I tried to install an already owned ea and nothing.  

Not sure if it's just me or is it others.

Thx

 
Please follow these steps:

1. Uninstall the EA from both terminals. Right-click in Navigator >> Experts and delete it.

2. Restart your PC or VPS.

3. Log into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community. Install the EA only through the Market section:

MT4: Terminal >> Market >> Purchased >> Install

MT5: Navigator >> Market >> My Purchases >> Install

Copying ex4/ex5 files manually will not work for MQL5.com Market purchases. Stay logged into your MQL5 account at all times so the EA continues to run properly.
 
Was able to update the ea's that needed it.

Still can't download free ones on mt4 but mt5 also updated and will download free through the platform market.  Not sure what's going on with the free one, but I'll keep trying.   I did a search in mt4 platform market but it's not finding. thx

 
when I click on download for a free EA it opens up the blue box that says do you have mt4 I click yes and noting happens.  Its very strange.
 

I tested the free indicator on my MetaTrader 5 platform, and I can confirm that the installation works perfectly—there is no technical issue on the MQL5 side.

The problem you are experiencing is related to your computer:

When you click the blue button “Yes, I have MT4/MT5”, your browser (Chrome or Firefox) tries to send a command to Windows to open MetaTrader.
In your case, Windows cannot find the MetaTrader installation. This usually happens when MetaTrader is not installed correctly or not installed in the main drive (C:).

Solution:
Don’t use the blue button.
Instead, open MetaTrader manually, go to the Market section in the Terminal, search for the product, and click Install directly from there.

This will work 100%.

 
The search is not working.   Its blank.  Yes, my MT4 is on D drive to save room.  I have 10 running.   IF I search for an EA I own free or purchased yes the search box works.  If I put something in Like Grid Trap EA for example it's not finding it.  Its every Mt4 I have doing this.

I can update mt4 EA's  (I already did that) but not download any free ea or indy from market search or MQL5 expert pages.  This is a new problem I've never seen.

On MT5 everything works also on D drive.  I updated an ea and I downloaded a free on just to make sure.

 
The Market search tab is very sensitive to word formatting, including capital and small letters.

From your screenshot, you are currently in the Purchases tab. If you want to find the product by name, make sure you are searching in the correct category, such as Indicators or Experts (EA).

Also, try typing the name slowly, character by character—the product list will refresh as you type.

 
You are correct I was in purchase. Your way did work.


Not sure what changed because it's never been this way.  I'm on Explorer not chrome so maybe something has changed there.  Very weird after 10 years... this was a new one.


Thank you for the help

 
It is finding in case you already downloaded/installed this product and this product is listed in your Purchased tab (because, as I see from your screenshot - you are search the Purchased tab).

The search function is working fine, you can try it by yourself:

 
MT5 works fine.


MT4 is not.  I did get help on the search tab in MT4 I was searching under Purchased not Market.  Its still weird that I can't download straight from MQL5 site.  I may try Chrome later.  Thx for the help everyone.  Hopefully I find an answer as to what changed.

 
I found the problem.  I uninstalled the last broker account.  I had it named TW#2 and I guess it did not like that.  So I put it under D drive as (brokername_2) and that seems to fix the problem.  I was trying to us a numbering system to organize better but you can't use # sign you have to use _2 _3 _4 etc.  Lesson learned.  It was making a mess
