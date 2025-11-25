Market place MQL5
1. Uninstall the EA from both terminals. Right-click in Navigator >> Experts and delete it.
Was able to update the ea's that needed it.
Still can't download free ones on mt4 but mt5 also updated and will download free through the platform market. Not sure what's going on with the free one, but I'll keep trying. I did a search in mt4 platform market but it's not finding. thx
I tested the free indicator on my MetaTrader 5 platform, and I can confirm that the installation works perfectly—there is no technical issue on the MQL5 side.
The problem you are experiencing is related to your computer:
When you click the blue button “Yes, I have MT4/MT5”, your browser (Chrome or Firefox) tries to send a command to Windows to open MetaTrader.
In your case, Windows cannot find the MetaTrader installation. This usually happens when MetaTrader is not installed correctly or not installed in the main drive (C:).
Solution:
Don’t use the blue button.
Instead, open MetaTrader manually, go to the Market section in the Terminal, search for the product, and click Install directly from there.
This will work 100%.
The search is not working. Its blank. Yes, my MT4 is on D drive to save room. I have 10 running. IF I search for an EA I own free or purchased yes the search box works. If I put something in Like Grid Trap EA for example it's not finding it. Its every Mt4 I have doing this.
I can update mt4 EA's (I already did that) but not download any free ea or indy from market search or MQL5 expert pages. This is a new problem I've never seen.
On MT5 everything works also on D drive. I updated an ea and I downloaded a free on just to make sure.
The Market search tab is very sensitive to word formatting, including capital and small letters.
From your screenshot, you are currently in the Purchases tab. If you want to find the product by name, make sure you are searching in the correct category, such as Indicators or Experts (EA).
Also, try typing the name slowly, character by character—the product list will refresh as you type.
You are correct I was in purchase. Your way did work.
Not sure what changed because it's never been this way. I'm on Explorer not chrome so maybe something has changed there. Very weird after 10 years... this was a new one.
Thank you for the help
If I put something in Like Grid Trap EA for example it's not finding it.
It is finding in case you already downloaded/installed this product and this product is listed in your Purchased tab (because, as I see from your screenshot - you are search the Purchased tab).
The search function is working fine, you can try it by yourself:
MT5 works fine.
MT4 is not. I did get help on the search tab in MT4 I was searching under Purchased not Market. Its still weird that I can't download straight from MQL5 site. I may try Chrome later. Thx for the help everyone. Hopefully I find an answer as to what changed.
Is anyone else unable to update mt4 or mt5 ea's from MQL5 marketplace today?
I even tried to download a free ea and nothing. Then I tried to install an already owned ea and nothing.
Not sure if it's just me or is it others.
Thx