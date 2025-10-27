NET::ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID rror is getting when we try access the website https://www.mql5.com
If you are about this mql5.com website so I am using Chrome and Firefox, and everything is fine.
As to installation of the Market products so it is necessary to do it directly from Metatrader, and the website has nothing to do with it.
Sergey you are wrong. Metatrade is making requests to mql5.com in order for us to download any product. The recent windows update has blocked access to this website. hence we cannot download from the terminal any mql5 product. i tried so far Mt4 terminals. So i am trying to find anyone that had recently the same broke and how he overcame that.
I have this issue with old browsers (such as K-Meleon for example - with any Windows versions) and with old Windows versions (from external VPS - any browser does not work except Chrome).
But I do not have this issue with Windows 11.
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So, if it is something with cetificate of website (which is affected on some browwsers with some Windows versions) so I hope MQ will fix it.
But I do not have this issue with Windows 11 now.
Anyway, I reported to the admins so hope they will fix it.
Thanks, my VPS service provider was looking into that whole day and they said Mql5 does some maintenance perhaps over the weekend and for mt4 (not mt5), cannot download any products when having updated to the new windows service package of 25th October. Let us see tomorrow monday if mql5 update is over and we can download again products from mql5.com using the Mt4 terminal
This issue is caused by outdated security protocols or certificates in MT4, which may prevent it from establishing a secure connection with MQL5.com. Can see that the SSL certificate for MQL5.com appeared expired.
Let an Admin from Mql5 pick and fix that pls. Sergery already initiated a thread with an admin.
yes was told this is an issue only from North American servers: NYC and now we see canada. from London or Asia all ok
I can reconfirm this. Edge browser in Windows 11, Edge browser in Windows 10, Firefox browser in Windows 7, and Chrome browser in Android all return the error when navingating to mql5.com from my home IP address in the U.S.
In contrast, I have successfully logged in here now via a VPN in Japan in Firefox browser in Windows 7.
At the moment, a VPN outside of North America appears to be a temporary fix.
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hi after i installed the windows update, I am unable to download any products from Mql5 as the site is blocked by the windows security. Even if i turn off real protection to off, I still get the problem. I cannot unistall the recent windows update patch.
Anyone faced the same issue managed to go around it?