How to enable Signals
And the most important: the signals do not work in case you login in demo/cents account in Metatrader.
Real/Live account only.
You should fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password, and with the confirmaion of sucessful login in Metatrader journal.
And the most important: the signals do not work in case you login in demo/cents account in Metatrader.
Real/Live account only.
I've done that. Even created a new MQL5.com account. Also removed the Demo accounts from mql and my broker. un-installed and re-installed MT5 several times too.
So i'm on a new account, new build, only account is my live broker account. Signals are still disabled.
Anything else i can try?
Anything else i can try?
There are several possible reasons:
- click (in Metatrader) on Tools - Options - Community (to be sure that it is ticked for Signals);
- you did not connect your MT5 with real/live trading account;
- the broker disabled this option for you.
There are several possible reasons:
- click (in Metatrader) on Tools - Options - Community (to be sure that it is ticked for Signals);
- you did not connect your MT5 with real/live trading account;
- the broker disabled this option for you.
here is screenshot. the items you mentioned are checked. but Signals are still disabled.
Is there anything else i can confirm with the Broker?
I'll double check.
See point 1 from the post linked below:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/461169#comment_51883659
("1. Support for signals on any non-real accounts (demo, contest, cents, etc.) is completely removed")
Is it visible to us on this site on the broker that the signal provider uses? Can I find out which broker the signal provider has used since they started copy trading on this site?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Signals are disabled and I cannot subscribe. I've been through all the support documentation and also double checked with my broker who says my account is enabled for signals/copy trading.
Signals tab is missing from Tools / Options configuration menu. Signals is also missing from the Toolbox Tab.
Please help.