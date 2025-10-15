Product rating lowered for “bad description” after first sales
You haven't translated your descriptions to all 11 available languages.
Also you have too much bulleting, try using larger paragraphs and blocks of text.
Read this very useful and informative article: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/375547
You haven't translated your descriptions to all 11 available languages.
Also you have too much bulleting, try using larger paragraphs and blocks of text.
Read this very useful and informative article: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/375547
No one translated descriptions to 11 languages, I believe, but this does not affect the rating usually. I suppose English description is enough.
In the link you provided, MQ demonstrated how using a list with bullets improves the quality, yet you suggested to remove bullets/list. I think the decision about using or not using lists and bullets should be made according to the meaning of the text. If the lists make sense, they should be presented as lists, without affecting the rating negatively.
Overall, the procedure of automatic validation of descriptions in the market is highly obscured from very beginning, and many properly formulated and formatted descriptions have the "bad" flag, IMHO.
Long ago I suggested MQ to show direct instructions for the authors on what part of specific text to change and how, but they did not do it.I doubt that they accept requests for manual checking of any description by a human.
No one translated descriptions to 11 languages, I believe, but this does not affect the rating usually. I suppose English description is enough.
In the link you provided, MQ demonstrated how using a list with bullets improves the quality, yet you suggested to remove bullets/list. I think the decision about using or not using lists and bullets should be made according to the meaning of the text. If the lists make sense, they should be presented as lists, without affecting the rating negatively.
Overall, the procedure of automatic validation of descriptions in the market is highly obscured from very beginning, and many properly formulated and formatted descriptions have the "bad" flag, IMHO.
Long ago I suggested MQ to show direct instructions for the authors on what part of specific text to change and how, but they did not do it.I doubt that they accept requests for manual checking of any description by a human.
- 2021.08.13
- www.mql5.com
No one translated descriptions to 11 languages, I believe, but this does not affect the rating usually. I suppose English description is enough.
In the link you provided, MQ demonstrated how using a list with bullets improves the quality, yet you suggested to remove bullets/list. I think the decision about using or not using lists and bullets should be made according to the meaning of the text. If the lists make sense, they should be presented as lists, without affecting the rating negatively.
Overall, the procedure of automatic validation of descriptions in the market is highly obscured from very beginning, and many properly formulated and formatted descriptions have the "bad" flag, IMHO.
Long ago I suggested MQ to show direct instructions for the authors on what part of specific text to change and how, but they did not do it.I doubt that they accept requests for manual checking of any description by a human.
Translating the description to all available languges, helps increasing rating Stanislav, and I speak from experience.
Also I didn't say to remove bullets entirely, but to use less bulleting and more paragraphed text.
Your suggestion about providing clearer instructions would help.
I agree that the validation is not well defined, nor properly implemented either.
I have had products that when free, were classified as green with their tooltip showing "Product rating improved for good description and translations into other languages".
However, once a product was changed from free to paid, it lost it's green status and never regained it again.
To test my theory, after some time I made the product free again, and it become green once more. And after I changed it back to paid it lost it's green status once again.
There also seems to be a commercial bias, giving a higher ranking to more expensive products.
The rating status ...
I've written dozens of descriptions over the years, and I've always had a green one. Now I've had a red description for several weeks. I've tried to change it in various ways, I wait 48 hours and update it again, trying different approaches each time, and I can't get it right. They must have changed something in the way they score, almost certainly.
You haven't translated your descriptions to all 11 available languages.
Also you have too much bulleting, try using larger paragraphs and blocks of text.
Thank you very much for your helpful feedback!
I followed your advice by rewriting my product descriptions into proper paragraphs and translating them into all 11 available languages.
After doing so, the product rating has indeed improved — now showing “Product rating improved for good description and translations into other languages.”
I really appreciate your time and guidance. It helped me a lot to understand how the Market rating system works better.
Best regards,
Van Minh Nguyen
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Hello everyone,
I have several products on MQL5 Market that recently received the status “Product rating lowered for bad description”, even though all of them were originally approved and published successfully.
Each product description follows the Market rules and contains detailed information (features, usage tips, input parameters, etc.). The issue appeared only after the products got their first sales, not before approval.
I’ve already rewritten the descriptions to make them clearer and more unique, but the rating still shows “bad description.”
Could anyone from the MQL5 team or other experienced sellers please clarify:
Will the system automatically remove the “bad description” flag after I update the product description?
Or do I need to request a manual recheck?
Thank you very much for your time and advice.
Best regards,
Van Minh Nguyen