MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5320: Services in CodeBase and improved input operations in MQL5
Please also add proper support for "MQL5 Services" in the Market too ... How to publish an MQL4/5 Script or MQL5 Service program on the Market section?
And if possible also support "MQL5 Services" in MetaQuotes Virtual Hosting too ... Can “service” programs be synchronised to a MetaTrader VPS?
Thanks very
Video is MT4 and MT5
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Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4.
When you select "Fixed Scale", if you input a value that is significantly larger or smaller than the proposed maximum and minimum values, you can drag the chart up/down and stretch/compress it.
Observing a strange behaviour, the API is not obeying to the values passed in when creating an object of type TREND_BY_ANGLE:
Here is the result of this object creation:
Should this be considered a bug? - The _Point value is 0.01.Symbol specifcations say Tick-Size: 0.00
I cannot make up any relation.
AFAIK, the angle is about a ratio between 2 sides (price and time) drawn in pixels. The second point is recalculated from the first point using current chart scale.
I suspected something like that, though, wouldnt it be, with all values == NULL, not be still NULL?
After all: sin(0) == 0; cosin(0) == 1
I suspected something like that, though, wouldnt it be, with all values == NULL, not be still NULL?
After all: sin(0) == 0; cosin(0) == 1
I suppose, when you do not specify actual paramaters (which is not a practical use-case anyway), the terminal selects some pseudo values which formally correspond to default angle. For example, to denote a vertical upside ray as a trend, it's suffice to set 0-th price to 0 (since you did not provide actual point) and the 1-th to some negative value (both times are the same). For me it gives prices [0.0, -0.00001] and 90° angle by default on EURUSD chart.
You did not provide a test source code, so I checked manually and with codes from the algotrading book.
Thanks very
I just wanted to point out something about the crosshair. It seems that the horizontal and vertical lines are not using the same color, and the vertical line appears brighter than the horizontal one. I’m not sure whether this was intended by the developer or if it might be a bug, but as a trader, having consistent and uniform visuals would be very helpful. Thank you.
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On Friday, September 26, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released.
In this update, we have added a separate CodeBase category for services. Now you can easily share such MQL5 applications, as well as download them directly from the platform with automatic installation to the desired folder.
We have also improved operations with input variables in MQL5. Now, using a separate parameter, you can specify a variable name to be displayed in the program properties in the platform. Previously, the name was specified through comments, which was a less obvious method.
In addition, we have made several improvements to the MQL5 compiler and debugger, and added translations of the Web Terminal into Romanian and Hebrew.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
Unlike Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts, services are not attached to a specific chart. They run in the background and start automatically when the terminal launches. With services, you can implement custom price data feeds for the platform, as well as perform a wide range of auxiliary tasks.
These programs now have a dedicated category. Developers can share their codes in the CodeBase:
Users can easily download them directly from the platform or MetaEditor. Once downloaded, the program is placed in the correct folder, compiled automatically, and ready to run:
Instead of the outdated syntax: Use the new format:
The visible variable name is defined in the 'name' parameter, which accepts string literals only.
When the new input syntax is used, all comments following the variable declaration are ignored. The older syntax remains supported and is not deprecated. You may continue using it, and the compiler will not generate warnings.
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
The update will be available through the Live Update system.