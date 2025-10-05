MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5320: Services in CodeBase and improved input operations in MQL5 - page 2
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but apparently, some passages are made without a new tick
And I thought that oncalculate was called every tick
but apparently, some passages are made without a new tick
Dear MetaTrader team,
would you please add Adding alarm(s) via context menu?
E.g.: Mouse pointer on 65.480. Context menu shows "Alarm for 65.480" with available sub menu with four items: Bid >, Bid <, Ask >, Ask<.
Thank you very much for your attention!!
like this?
Detached charts still do not remember toolbar setting. If you disable toolbar, it will come back upon terminal restart. This has been the case since dark mode was added
like this?