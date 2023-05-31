How to publish an MQL4/5 Script or MQL5 Service program on the Market section?
I was curious, so I tried with a MQL5 Service. Classified as "Utilities", it worked, but it downloaded it on "Experts" folder, however you can activate and run it as a Service.
2023.03.23 17:38:30.120 MQL5 Market 'MT5 Service' product has been downloaded to 'MQL5\Experts\Market\MT5 Service.ex5'
I will ask Metaquotes if they can fix that.
2023.03.23 17:38:30.120 MQL5 Market 'MT5 Service' product has been downloaded to 'MQL5\Experts\Market\MT5 Service.ex5'
I will ask Metaquotes if they can fix that.
I also tried with a script, and here all is doing well, installed in the correct folder.
2023.03.23 18:07:11.891 MQL5 Market 'MT5 Script' product has been downloaded to 'MQL5\Scripts\Market\MT5 Script.ex5'
2023.03.23 18:07:11.891 MQL5 Market 'MT5 Script' product has been downloaded to 'MQL5\Scripts\Market\MT5 Script.ex5'
I was curious, so I tried with a MQL5 Service. Classified as "Utilities", it worked, but it downloaded it on "Experts" folder, however you can activate and run it as a Service.
2023.03.23 17:38:30.120 MQL5 Market 'MT5 Service' product has been downloaded to 'MQL5\Experts\Market\MT5 Service.ex5'
I will ask Metaquotes if they can fix that.
Given that it is obviously a bug, the rejection really is strange! Did they give any reason or explanation?
It seems they do not wish to properly support MQL5 Services.
Thank you for your efforts.
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How to publish an MQL4/5 Script or MQL5 Service program on the Market section?
I’m looking for information from anyone who has successfully published an MQL4/5 Script or MQL5 Service program in the Market section.
I will assume that they need to be classified as “Utilities”. However, will scripts or services be recognised and validated properly, and will they be then downloaded in to the correct folder when a customer purchases them?
As an experiment, I created a draft product, classified as a “Utility”, and uploaded a service program, which the system promptly accepted, but it carried out no verification on it.
However, since it is a draft and I don’t want to publish just to test if it is classified correctly in downloads, I’m asking this in the forum, hoping someone has already published a script or a service program successfully, and can offer any information on the process.