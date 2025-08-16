Debugging my very first MTQ5 EA
Any advice on how I can compile cleanly welcome
MT4Orders.mqh is written to allow a coder to use MQL4-like order sending code in MQL5. Likely, the version of MT4Orders.mqh that you have is outdated.
Search for MT4Orders.mqh, and you may find an updated mqh file.
Thanks Ryan
2 June 2021 is the date of the MT4Orders.mqh library I have
I can not find anything later ??
Bob M
OK
I can see 3.6.2025 version on a Russian page
Unclear, how to download it???
Bob M
If you are just starting, then you should not be starting with such a complicated EA with old and decrepit MQL4 dependencies. You need to properly learn your MQL5 A-B-C first.
Instead, go to the "Examples" directory in your MQL5 data folder, and start with a very basic one (e.g. "Moving Average.mq5").
Reference the documentation (also available via F1) and also have a look at the MQL5 programming for traders - Book on MQL5.com
Slowly progress as you learn the MQL5 language and the MetaTrader environment.
- www.mql5.com
Thank you Ryan for your patience
Bob M
Dunedin
New Zealand
p.s. I have a clean compile :)
Thank you Ryan for your patience
Bob M
Dunedin
New Zealand
p.s. I have a clean compile :)
You're welcome. I'm glad that you got it working.
At some time in the future, you will undoubtedly find yourself needing to reduce your own ideas into code. At that point, it will be readily apparent that retrofitting MQL5 with MQL4 code elements is far from optimal as stated by Fernando Carreiro in Post #5. Of course, everyone has to start somewhere. I must confess that I started way back when with 3rd party "EA builder" software for MT4. All of the code that it generated needed extensive editing in order to get it to do what I wanted. Eventually, I figured out that the EA builder was more of a hindrance than an asset... and bought an EA programming book. My long-winded point is... If you're already interested in algorithmic trading, don't do what I did. Get a book early on. Some are free.
do download the updated mt4orders.mqh, you have to click on the download line of the single file, not the zip file, as the site does not update those zip files, so i was told in another thread.
If you are just starting, then you should not be starting with such a complicated EA with old and decrepit MQL4 dependencies. You need to properly learn your MQL5 A-B-C first.
Instead, go to the "Examples" directory in your MQL5 data folder, and start with a very basic one (e.g. "Moving Average.mq5").
Reference the documentation (also available via F1) and also have a look at the MQL5 programming for traders - Book on MQL5.com
Slowly progress as you learn the MQL5 language and the MetaTrader environment.
Hello Fernando
Thank you for your comments.......................
I am particularly interested in 'fuzzy logic' - which is why I downloaded the example I am working with
The only MT4 include is the trade library
The balance of the EA is MT5
I have a background of strategy building in Java - and I used to trade on Dukacopy
I have that book downloaded today
I find the MT environment so easy yo work with
The EA example I started running yesterday and it made its first trade overnight - profitable
Perhaps when I know more I will update the code for handling trades to MT5 code
Many thanks
Bob M
Dunedin
New Zealand
p.s. I am 78 years old !!!!!
As an aside, if, as I believe the only MT4 aspect of this MT5 EA is the 'MT4Orders' include, how difficult would it be for me to update the EA so that it works on MT5 order-handling ?
Bob M
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi
I know nothing about MTQ4/5 - so am just beginning ;)
I downloaded the following trading EA - fuzzy_logic_for_algotraders.mtq5 (23KB)
For whatever reason it includes MT4Orders.mqh and so I downloaded that library and placed it in the 'include' folder
I get 11 errors and 3 warnings on compiling
All error message pertain to the MT4Orders.mqh library
error message examples:-
parameter convertion type 'const int' to 'const uint &' is not allowed
parameter convertion type 'const long' to 'const ulong &' is not allowed
Any advice on how I can compile cleanly welcome
Bob M
Dunedin
New Zealand