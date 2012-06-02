Problem with Unbuntu 11

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Hello :-);


Yesterday i have installed MetaTrader 5 on Unbuntu Linux, last version, wtih wine 1.3.30 like this article : http://mql5.blogspot.com/2010/09/metatrader-5-on-ubuntu-linux-1004.html

But, i have a problems with Mt5, i dont understand because Mt4 work  correctly with wine.

Do you have an idea and solution for me please?


Note : Sorry, my level in english running low, but i work for improve that ;-)

Mt5

MetaTrader 5 on Ubuntu Linux 10.04
  • investeo
  • mql5.blogspot.com
This tutorial will show how to install MetaTrader 5 from MetaQuotes on Ubuntu 10.04 Linux operating system. Hopefully this will make Linux users happy and finally enable using MT5 on Linux. For a long time I have been trying to use standard Wine 1.2 provided with Ubuntu distribution. At first there were errors during installation, or no...
 
FxGeek:

Hello :-);


Yesterday i have installed MetaTrader 5 on Unbuntu Linux, last version, wtih wine 1.3.30 like this article : http://mql5.blogspot.com/2010/09/metatrader-5-on-ubuntu-linux-1004.html

But, i have a problems with Mt5, i dont understand because Mt4 work  correctly with wine.

Do you have an idea and solution for me please?


Note : Sorry, my level in english running low, but i work for improve that ;-)


use the "natty" ppa as the "oneiric" ppa dont have the required ttf-symbol-replacement... right now


 
FxGeek:

Hello :-);


Yesterday i have installed MetaTrader 5 on Unbuntu Linux, last version, wtih wine 1.3.30 like this article : http://mql5.blogspot.com/2010/09/metatrader-5-on-ubuntu-linux-1004.html

But, i have a problems with Mt5, i dont understand because Mt4 work  correctly with wine.

Do you have an idea and solution for me please?


Note : Sorry, my level in english running low, but i work for improve that ;-)



Hi FxGeek

I managed to install it with Wine1.3 from standard repo  http://mql5.blogspot.com/2011/10/ubuntu-1110-oneiric-ocelot-and-mt5.html

Strategy Tester still does not work due to Wine bug http://bugs.winehq.org/show_bug.cgi?id=26523

I will update installation instructions this week.

Cheers

Ubuntu 11.10 Oneiric Ocelot and MT5
  • investeo
  • mql5.blogspot.com
I managed to install MetaTrader 5 under Ubuntu 11.10 (Oneiric Ocelot) using standard repositories. I got a strange error while installing but after VM restart MT5 runs smoothly. I will update the step-by-step description after another install on fresh setup.
 

Hi;


Thank you for your job, i wait for your new instruction on your blog -)

 

Hello;


MetaTrader 5 work correctly now, the new update of ubuntu repair the bug :)

Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 

If you haven't already, it may be worth trying VirtualBox (to run a full installation of WinXP).  It's what I use to run MQL5 on a FreeBSD server.

While you can usually get away with using Wine, it can be a pain in the backside to work with and you're more than likely to keep encountering problems.  The advantage of running MQL5 in a virtualised instance of Windows is you can also run applications like Virtual Studio, etc, without any hassle.  The downside is obviously the larger storage and memory requirement but it's generally offset by reduction in time spent trying to fix problems.

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Running MQL5 Program Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Running MQL5 Program Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
allicient:

If you haven't already, it may be worth trying VirtualBox (to run a full installation of WinXP).  It's what I use to run MQL5 on a FreeBSD server.

While you can usually get away with using Wine, it can be a pain in the backside to work with and you're more than likely to keep encountering problems.  The advantage of running MQL5 in a virtualised instance of Windows is you can also run applications like Virtual Studio, etc, without any hassle.  The downside is obviously the larger storage and memory requirement but it's generally offset by reduction in time spent trying to fix problems.




Yes this is true. Till MetaTester will not work under Wine the only solution is to use VirtualBox. I am using it under Ubuntu Linux host, too.
 

I'm running a Win XP virtualBox on Ubuntu 12.04 and the metatester app won't start. It keeps generating a error "windows has encountered a problem and needs to close..."  can someone shed some light as to what the problem may be.

 

 

I tried running MT5 (build 642) on Mint 12 via Wine 1.3.28 - was buggy as hell. Gave up. I am currently running in a Win7-32bit VirtualBox - works like a charm. Tester works fine too. 

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