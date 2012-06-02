Problem with Unbuntu 11
Hello :-);
Yesterday i have installed MetaTrader 5 on Unbuntu Linux, last version, wtih wine 1.3.30 like this article : http://mql5.blogspot.com/2010/09/metatrader-5-on-ubuntu-linux-1004.html
But, i have a problems with Mt5, i dont understand because Mt4 work correctly with wine.
Do you have an idea and solution for me please?
Note : Sorry, my level in english running low, but i work for improve that ;-)
use the "natty" ppa as the "oneiric" ppa dont have the required ttf-symbol-replacement... right now
Hello :-);
Yesterday i have installed MetaTrader 5 on Unbuntu Linux, last version, wtih wine 1.3.30 like this article : http://mql5.blogspot.com/2010/09/metatrader-5-on-ubuntu-linux-1004.html
But, i have a problems with Mt5, i dont understand because Mt4 work correctly with wine.
Do you have an idea and solution for me please?
Note : Sorry, my level in english running low, but i work for improve that ;-)
Hi FxGeek
I managed to install it with Wine1.3 from standard repo http://mql5.blogspot.com/2011/10/ubuntu-1110-oneiric-ocelot-and-mt5.html
Strategy Tester still does not work due to Wine bug http://bugs.winehq.org/show_bug.cgi?id=26523.
I will update installation instructions this week.
Cheers
- investeo
- mql5.blogspot.com
Hi;
Thank you for your job, i wait for your new instruction on your blog -)
Hello;
MetaTrader 5 work correctly now, the new update of ubuntu repair the bug :)
- www.mql5.com
If you haven't already, it may be worth trying VirtualBox (to run a full installation of WinXP). It's what I use to run MQL5 on a FreeBSD server.
While you can usually get away with using Wine, it can be a pain in the backside to work with and you're more than likely to keep encountering problems. The advantage of running MQL5 in a virtualised instance of Windows is you can also run applications like Virtual Studio, etc, without any hassle. The downside is obviously the larger storage and memory requirement but it's generally offset by reduction in time spent trying to fix problems.
- www.mql5.com
If you haven't already, it may be worth trying VirtualBox (to run a full installation of WinXP). It's what I use to run MQL5 on a FreeBSD server.
While you can usually get away with using Wine, it can be a pain in the backside to work with and you're more than likely to keep encountering problems. The advantage of running MQL5 in a virtualised instance of Windows is you can also run applications like Virtual Studio, etc, without any hassle. The downside is obviously the larger storage and memory requirement but it's generally offset by reduction in time spent trying to fix problems.
I'm running a Win XP virtualBox on Ubuntu 12.04 and the metatester app won't start. It keeps generating a error "windows has encountered a problem and needs to close..." can someone shed some light as to what the problem may be.
I tried running MT5 (build 642) on Mint 12 via Wine 1.3.28 - was buggy as hell. Gave up. I am currently running in a Win7-32bit VirtualBox - works like a charm. Tester works fine too.
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Hello :-);
Yesterday i have installed MetaTrader 5 on Unbuntu Linux, last version, wtih wine 1.3.30 like this article : http://mql5.blogspot.com/2010/09/metatrader-5-on-ubuntu-linux-1004.html
But, i have a problems with Mt5, i dont understand because Mt4 work correctly with wine.
Do you have an idea and solution for me please?
Note : Sorry, my level in english running low, but i work for improve that ;-)