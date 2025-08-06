Failing verification
It means that you did not read the Market rules and that your EA does not carry out the necessary trading checks ...
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
- www.mql5.com
Then your EA should be checking whether it is operating in "netting" or "hedging" account mode and adjusting accordingly.
Also, when you publish an EA in the Market, you should to specify the account type for the product if it is meant to only apply to one ...
I have a new error whihc states my orders are too close to the market but ill have a read and check the regulations to see why this error is occurring
Is this an error on Meta Quotes end?
I confirm that yes, the same thing happened to me a little while ago. Just recompile and try the validation again until it passes, or until a critical error shows up.
In any case, the issue with the "no history data from..." message, I can confirm it's on MQ's side.
I managed to pass validation after 8 attempts, just by recompiling.
Thanks Miguel. I thought so. I've tried re uploading it like 50 times now but still no luck I'm now getting hit with a new error.
Confused to why the verification is only testing the EA for 16 seconds? No wonder it doesn't have any trading operations?
The EA is a Daily breakout.. ill never be able to pass verification at this rate!!
I did yes. The red mark isn't actually on my error message now. I think i used my v1 copy but could you help me understand why the verification doesn't test for a very long time? Thank you. I have back tested all the dates it throws up and they all seem to be working as expected.
I did yes. The red mark isn't actually on my error message now. I think i used my v1 copy but could you help me understand why the verification doesn't test for a very long time? Thank you. I have back tested all the dates it throws up and they all seem to be working as expected.
Anyway you must fix your app to avoid any non-latin characters in logs
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Can anyone help? Im getting this error but tell me if im wrong. This means im not allowed a hedging function. My ea doesnt hedge byt it does open to orders either side of the market how can i fix this?