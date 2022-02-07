EA doesnt close partial order, help tell me what is wrong
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Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
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There is no such order № zero.
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You can't just use OrderLots()/2 because that is not a multiple of LotStep, and you can't close or have remaining less than MinLot.
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You also must check if you have already done it, to avoid repeated closing. Alternatives:
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Move SL to Break Even+1 before the partial close. That way, you know that you already did it.
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Set a flag in persistent storage (files, global variables w/flush)
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Open two orders initially, and close one (manually or by TP.)
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Magic number only allows an EA to identify its trades from all others. Using OrdersTotal/OrdersHistoryTotal (MT4) or PositionsTotal (MT5), directly and/or no Magic number/symbol filtering on your OrderSelect / Position select loop means your code is incompatible with every EA (including itself on other charts and manual trading.)
Symbol Doesn't equal Ordersymbol when another currency is added to another seperate chart . - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
PositionClose is not working - MQL5 programming forum (2020.02.21)
MagicNumber: "Magic" Identifier of the Order - MQL4 Articles (2006)
Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5 - MQL5 Articles 2011
You need one Magic Number for each symbol/timeframe/strategy. Trade current timeframe, one strategy, and filter by symbol requires one MN.
- If you program isn't doing what you want use the debugger: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/654
- Use the styler (Ctrl + ,) for your code it's easier to understand.
- www.mql5.com
-
Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
Messages Editor
-
There is no such order № zero.
-
You can't just use OrderLots()/2 because that is not a multiple of LotStep, and you can't close or have remaining less than MinLot.
-
You also must check if you have already done it, to avoid repeated closing. Alternatives:
-
Move SL to Break Even+1 before the partial close. That way, you know that you already did it.
-
Set a flag in persistent storage (files, global variables w/flush)
-
Open two orders initially, and close one (manually or by TP.)
-
-
Magic number only allows an EA to identify its trades from all others. Using OrdersTotal/OrdersHistoryTotal (MT4) or PositionsTotal (MT5), directly and/or no Magic number/symbol filtering on your OrderSelect / Position select loop means your code is incompatible with every EA (including itself on other charts and manual trading.)
Symbol Doesn't equal Ordersymbol when another currency is added to another seperate chart . - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
PositionClose is not working - MQL5 programming forum (2020.02.21)
MagicNumber: "Magic" Identifier of the Order - MQL4 Articles (2006)
Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5 - MQL5 Articles 2011
You need one Magic Number for each symbol/timeframe/strategy. Trade current timeframe, one strategy, and filter by symbol requires one MN.
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im trying to close half an order using the below code but it does nothing