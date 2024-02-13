Metatrader 4 VPS check Ping
The correct ping is the one in MQL5 VPS >> Details.
The ping in your local MT4 terminal's journal has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS, is that local terminal's ping to the broker server.
As for where to look if your MQL5 VPS works normally, you right click on it in the Navigator window >> Journal.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello
I want to know where i can check if my VPS is working.
Secondly i dont know which Ping is the right one? In the Journal my ping to the signal server is only 84.71 ms??