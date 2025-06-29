Strange results of testing - page 2
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Same print for both tests
Edit: By the way, I mentioned SYMBOL_MARGIN_RATE earlier; it was a mental lapse on my part. Of course, it doesn't exist in MQL5. I was referring to SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, etc. Sorry for the confusion.
Correct, your account in EURO and my in USD , so you get 1 / kurs (eurusd)
Glad to hear the script worked for you.
Still, I’d like to emphasize the importance of having a clear understanding of the concepts discussed here. The account leverage shown (for example, 1:500) generally applies to Forex instruments, but it doesn’t necessarily extend to other asset types like commodities, indices, or synthetic symbols, where specific leverage rules or fixed margin models may apply.
Another key point is this:
Some brokers ‘dilute’ the contract by reducing the lot size, for example using 1 ounce instead of 100, while others do so by adding an extra digit to the price. These are different approaches that, in essence, lead to the same economic result per price movement, as long as the lot size and tick value are correctly adjusted.
Understanding both sides (the leverage conditions and the contract structure), is essential to avoid confusion when comparing results across brokers or backtests.
Glad to hear the script worked for you.
Still, I’d like to emphasize the importance of having a clear understanding of the concepts discussed here. The account leverage shown (for example, 1:500) generally applies to Forex instruments, but it doesn’t necessarily extend to other asset types like commodities, indices, or synthetic symbols, where specific leverage rules or fixed margin models may apply.
Another key point is this:
Some brokers ‘dilute’ the contract by reducing the lot size, for example using 1 ounce instead of 100, while others do so by adding an extra digit to the price. These are different approaches that, in essence, lead to the same economic result per price movement, as long as the lot size and tick value are correctly adjusted.
Understanding both sides (the leverage conditions and the contract structure), is essential to avoid confusion when comparing results across brokers or backtests.
As I well understood we can't be sure a 100 % what profit / lost will be when we trade on instrument like Gold RoboForex :
I have make fast test - add calculating lot size based on risk and if I use number points I set position lost 10 time bigger value money as was calculated for trade .
Really strange :(
As I well understood we can't be sure a 100 % what profit / lost will be when we trade on instrument like Gold RoboForex :
I have make fast test - add calculating lot size based on risk and if I use number points I set position lost 10 time bigger value money as was calculated for trade .
Really strange :(
Piotr, the difference you observed between RoboForex and ICMarkets is not a bug, but the result of how each broker defines the contract size per lot. Although the symbol and price may look the same, the tick value can vary significantly if, for example, one broker defines 1 lot as 1 ounce of gold and another as 100 ounces.
Therefore, it is not enough to compare prices or the overall leverage of the account. What is really reliable is to work directly with SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, which indicates how much money a minimum price movement (tick) represents for 1 lot, under the current symbol and account conditions.
To avoid these discrepancies between brokers, you can include in your EA a function that reads the actual tick value before each trade and adjusts the volume based on a reference value (the one you used when developing your system). This allows you to maintain proportionality between risk, profit and market movement, regardless of broker or account type.
In other words, it is possible to know with complete accuracy the expected profit or loss when trading instruments such as gold, at any broker and under any conditions, as long as you correctly program the necessary adjustments and take into account these structural differences.
Piotr, the difference you observed between RoboForex and ICMarkets is not a bug, but the result of how each broker defines the contract size per lot. Although the symbol and price may look the same, the tick value can vary significantly if, for example, one broker defines 1 lot as 1 ounce of gold and another as 100 ounces.
Therefore, it is not enough to compare prices or the overall leverage of the account. What is really reliable is to work directly with SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, which indicates how much money a minimum price movement (tick) represents for 1 lot, under the current symbol and account conditions.
To avoid these discrepancies between brokers, you can include in your EA a function that reads the actual tick value before each trade and adjusts the volume based on a reference value (the one you used when developing your system). This allows you to maintain proportionality between risk, profit and market movement, regardless of broker or account type.
In other words, it is possible to know with complete accuracy the expected profit or loss when trading instruments such as gold, at any broker and under any conditions, as long as you correctly program the necessary adjustments and take into account these structural differences.
I do not say it's a bug, I just say we can't be sure when we calculate lot size based on Risk we get correct result.
Below simle formula for calculate lot based on risk
So we get 10 000 * 1 % = 100 $
tick value 0.1
Stoploss 1000
Lot size = 1 lot
price position = 2043.990
SL= 2044.990
All is correct
Now see position:
current price Ask ( sell opened) 2044.219
2044.219 - 2043.990 = 229 point and trade generate lost 229 $ , when hit SL will 1000 $
so broker use 1 $ for 0.001 point
Reinstal MT5 and now all correct.
Thanks for help and sorry .