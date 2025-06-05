invalid license
this error comes on every ea demo that I want to test.
Same with the EAs which you bought from the Market: delete them from Metatrader and after that - install once again by using same Metatrader.
Yep I know it only works on strategy tester only, I did uninstall and install them again, I also did this second account to try again, same thing...
As I see - you are using beta build 5055 of MT5.
It is better to download MT5 from the broker's (your broker') website - because the brokers are proposing the stable builds only (if I am not mistaken - the latest stable build is 4755).
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By the way, I backtested demo version of one EA (from the Market) - and MT5 does not ask me for any license ... because demo EAs are not having any license at all -
By the way, I backtested demo version of one EA (from the Market) - and MT5 does not ask me for any license ... because demo EAs are not having any license at all
Tester - "Market\[name of the EA].ex5 64 bit demo version
same think, from everywhere I download, I get the same build, 5055
The brokers should provide the latest stable build (in case you did not connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server).
The latest stable build which I have installed - build 4755.
So, ask your broker for support.
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As to next stable build so it was the discussion on Russian forum that the next stable build will be on Friday -
The question -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 5050: Migration to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements
Aleksey Nikolayev , 2025.06.02 08:48I wonder what to do now. Wait for an update to a new release version or replace the exe files with the current release ones?
The reply -
Arsenic2k:
CS 0 10:08:23.833 Tester qw3=--- Contact Information --- CS 0 10:08:23.833 Tester Info1=If you need any help, feel free to contact me: CS 0 10:08:23.833 Tester Telegram_Contact=https://t.me/thangforex CS 0 10:08:23.833 Tester Telegram_Channel=https://t.me/forexeatradingchannel CS 0 10:08:23.833 Tester My_Website=http://eatrading.ai/ CS 2 10:08:23.847 AI Gold Sniper MT5 2025.01.01 00:00:00 invalid license
Quite an interesting log.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules#part_IV10. The Product must not:
- Include links to third-party resources. All necessary information should be provided on the mql5.com website: in the Product description, in comments or in the "Blogs" section.
- Include links to Telegram-groups or other messengers for Product support. Product support must be provided via the Product comments section or via the mql5.com messaging system which supports group chats and channels.
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Hi, few weeks ago I installed MetaTrader 5, testing some strategies everything fine, after the friday update, simply doesn't work to test strategies.
1. I delete everything from %appdata% related to MetaTrader
2. Installed again and still nothing
this error comes on every ea demo that I want to test.