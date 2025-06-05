invalid license

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Hi, few weeks ago I installed MetaTrader 5, testing some strategies everything fine, after the friday update, simply doesn't work to test strategies.

1. I delete everything from %appdata% related to MetaTrader
2. Installed again and still nothing

CS      0       10:08:23.456    Startup MetaTester 5 build 5055, 1 June 2025
CS      0       10:08:23.457    Startup Windows 11 build 26100, 32 x AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core, AVX2, 21 / 31 Gb memory, 244 / 476 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+2
CS      0       10:08:23.458    Server  MetaTester 5 started on 127.0.0.1:3000
CS      0       10:08:23.461    Startup cloud network mode is off
CS      0       10:08:23.461    Startup initialization finished
CS      0       10:08:23.742    127.0.0.1       login (build 5055)
CS      0       10:08:23.759    Network 9148 bytes of account info loaded
CS      0       10:08:23.759    Network 1478 bytes of tester parameters loaded
CS      0       10:08:23.759    Network 21188 bytes of input parameters loaded
CS      0       10:08:23.771    Network 40800 bytes of symbols list loaded (10682 symbols)
CS      0       10:08:23.771    Tester  expert file added: Experts\Market\AI Gold Sniper MT5.ex5. 728873 bytes loaded
CS      0       10:08:23.787    Tester  22439 Mb available, 280 blocks set for ticks generating
CS      0       10:08:23.787    Tester  initial deposit 500.00 USD, leverage 1:100
CS      0       10:08:23.788    Tester  successfully initialized
CS      0       10:08:23.788    Network 759 Kb of total initialization data received
CS      0       10:08:23.788    Tester  AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core, 32373 MB
CS      0       10:08:23.818    Symbols XAUUSD: symbol to be synchronized
CS      0       10:08:23.818    Symbols XAUUSD: symbol synchronized, 3800 bytes of symbol info received
CS      0       10:08:23.818    History XAUUSD: history synchronization started
CS      0       10:08:23.819    History XAUUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000
CS      0       10:08:23.819    History XAUUSD: history synchronized from 2023.01.03 to 2025.05.30
CS      0       10:08:23.819    Ticks   XAUUSD: ticks synchronization started
CS      0       10:08:23.819    Ticks   XAUUSD: load 34 bytes of tick data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000
CS      0       10:08:23.819    Ticks   XAUUSD: history ticks synchronized from 2025.05.27 to 2025.05.30
CS      0       10:08:23.833    History XAUUSD,H1: history cache allocated for 8527 bars and contains 5938 bars from 2024.01.02 01:00 to 2024.12.31 23:00
CS      0       10:08:23.833    History XAUUSD,H1: history begins from 2024.01.02 01:00
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester  XAUUSD,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): generating based on real ticks
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester  testing with execution delay 10 milliseconds
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester  XAUUSD,H1: testing of Experts\Market\AI Gold Sniper MT5.ex5 from 2025.01.01 00:00 to 2025.06.01 00:00 started with inputs:
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    qw0=--- Account Management (Prop Trading Firms Challenge) Parameters ---
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Hard_Stop_Loss_Range=0
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Hard_Stop_Loss_in_Money_=0.0
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Hard_Stop_Loss__=0.0
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Stop_trading_after_Hard_Stop_Loss=true
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Stop_Open_New_Orders_by_Panel=true
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Stop_Open_New_Orders_without_Panel=false
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Time_usage_method=2
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Close_All_Orders_From_Time=false
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Close_From=6
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Close_Time=24:00
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    qw1=--- EA Basic Parameters ---
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    order_comment=AI Gold Sniper
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    MagicNumber=140425
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Lot_selection_function=false
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    lot_size=0.01
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    AutoRisk=10.0
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    qw2=--- Chart Parameters ---
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Info=true
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Draw_Profit=true
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Typeface__Color__=16777215
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Background__Color__1=32768
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Background__Color__2=128
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Font_sizeXX=20
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Typeface__=Arial
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    InfoDataColor=36095
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    FontSizeInfo=7
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    qw32=--- News Parameters ---
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Added_Use_News_Filter_option=true
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    UseSbList=true
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Symbol_List=USD
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    MinBeforeNew=15
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    MinResumeTrade=15
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    HighImpact=true
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    MidImpact=false
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    LowImpact=false
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    qw3=--- Contact Information ---
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Info1=If you need any help, feel free to contact me:
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Telegram_Contact=https://t.me/thangforex
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Telegram_Channel=https://t.me/forexeatradingchannel
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    My_Website=http://eatrading.ai/
CS      2       10:08:23.847    AI Gold Sniper MT5      2025.01.01 00:00:00   invalid license
CS      2       10:08:23.847    Tester  global initialization failed
CS      2       10:08:23.847    Tester  global initialization critical error
CS      2       10:08:23.847    Tester  tester stopped because expert initialization failed
CS      0       10:08:23.847    Tester  log file "C:\Users\Daniel\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20250602.log" written
CS      0       10:08:23.847    Tester  test Experts\Market\AI Gold Sniper MT5.ex5 on XAUUSD,H1 thread finished
CS      0       10:08:23.853    127.0.0.1       prepare for shutdown
CS      0       10:08:23.853    127.0.0.1       shutdown finished

this error comes on every ea demo that I want to test.

 
Arsenic2k:
this error comes on every ea demo that I want to test.
You can delete those demo EAs and install them once again from MQL5 Market. But please note that demo Eas are working in strategy tester only.

Same with the EAs which you bought from the Market: delete them from Metatrader and after that - install once again by using same Metatrader.
 
Yep I know it only works on strategy tester only, I did uninstall and install them again, I also did this second account to try again, same thing...
 
Arsenic2k #:
Yep I know it only works on strategy tester only, I did uninstall and install them again, I also did this second account to try again, same thing...

As I see - you are using beta build 5055 of MT5.
It is better to download MT5 from the broker's (your broker') website - because the brokers are proposing the stable builds only (if I am not mistaken - the latest stable build is 4755).

---------------

By the way, I backtested demo version of one EA (from the Market) - and MT5 does not ask me for any license ... because demo EAs are not having any license at all - 


 
Sergey Golubev #:
By the way, I backtested demo version of one EA (from the Market) - and MT5 does not ask me for any license ... because demo EAs are not having any license at all
I checked once again: the demo EA from the Market are not required the license (and they work in strategy tester only) ... it is written:

Tester - "Market\[name of the EA].ex5 64 bit demo version
 
that's what I got, but how to download stable version BlackBull offer same build 
Files:
test.png  72 kb
test2.png  7 kb
 
Arsenic2k #:
how to download stable version BlackBull offer same build
is it broker?
download from their website stable build (and do not connect to MetaQuotes-Demo).
if some issue with downloading - ask them in support.
 
same think, from everywhere I download, I get the same build, 5055
 
Laurovici Daniel #:
same think, from everywhere I download, I get the same build, 5055

The brokers should provide the latest stable build (in case you did not connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server).
The latest stable build which I have installed - build 4755.
So, ask your broker for support.

---------------------

As to next stable build so it was the discussion on Russian forum that the next stable build will be on Friday - 

The question - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 5050: Migration to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements

Aleksey Nikolayev , 2025.06.02 08:48

I wonder what to do now. Wait for an update to a new release version or replace the exe files with the current release ones?

The reply - 

 

Arsenic2k:

CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    qw3=--- Contact Information ---
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Info1=If you need any help, feel free to contact me:
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Telegram_Contact=https://t.me/thangforex
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    Telegram_Channel=https://t.me/forexeatradingchannel
CS      0       10:08:23.833    Tester    My_Website=http://eatrading.ai/
CS      2       10:08:23.847    AI Gold Sniper MT5      2025.01.01 00:00:00   invalid license

Quite an interesting log.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules#part_IV

10. The Product must not:
  • Include links to third-party resources. All necessary information should be provided on the mql5.com website: in the Product description, in comments or in the "Blogs" section.
  • Include links to Telegram-groups or other messengers for Product support. Product support must be provided via the Product comments section or via the mql5.com messaging system which supports group chats and channels.
 
i had to fully uninstall MT5 check this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/486647
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