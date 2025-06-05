"Invalid License" help please. error when using DEMO EAs but not FREE EAs

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" 2025.05.16 16:55:35.534 Core 01 2019.01.01 00:00:00   invalid license "

I don't get this error when downloading a FREE EA, then testing it in the strategy tester, but all DEMO EAs that require a payment for the LIVE EA do not work and have this error. one one of the paid EAs (My own EA) I get the error, and I have recompiled the code today, but did not fix the issue. This is my EA <link to the product was deleted by moderator>. I tested 2 other random paid EAs, and they both didn't work when downloading the DEMO and trying to backtest. 

I have also tried on two different MetaTrader accounts and I have reinstalled the EAs, restarted MT5, and restarted PC. None helped.  Setting the backtest range to most recent day doesn't help

I have tested on 3 different PCs and no difference I can run the DEMO. OneThe  of the PC is windows 10 pro 19045.5854 and MT5 build 4885 

other PC is Windows 10 Pro N  19045.5011 and MT5 build 4755

 

I go to the Market tab in MT5 (yes, directly in Metatrader), the chart is opened, and type the name of your product -

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After that - I checked my Community login with the confirmation of Metatrader journal -

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After - I downloaded the demo -

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... and I want to test this demo in strategy tester ... so I pressed to be a Strategy tester - Single - etc ... every tick based on real tick mode (means: by using the data/quotes of my broker)  -

...and it is backtested with not a problem at all.

 

It works.
I made it by screenshots - because you (as the author/seller) may explain it to the potenеial customers for example.

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If it does not work for someone so you can ask them to delete this demo from Metatrader (yes, completely delete), and install same demo once again.

 

Forgot to say sorry: this is my build -

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Forgot to say sorry: this is my build -

Thank You!

I reinstalled MT5 and deleted personal data, and the issue was fixed! Hope this helps anyone in the future



 
Please update Agent Manager to version 5065+ and restart the agents. If there are other manager instances, stop the agent services from them and update these managers as well.
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