"Invalid License" help please. error when using DEMO EAs but not FREE EAs
I go to the Market tab in MT5 (yes, directly in Metatrader), the chart is opened, and type the name of your product -
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After that - I checked my Community login with the confirmation of Metatrader journal -
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After - I downloaded the demo -
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... and I want to test this demo in strategy tester ... so I pressed to be a Strategy tester - Single - etc ... every tick based on real tick mode (means: by using the data/quotes of my broker) -
...and it is backtested with not a problem at all.
It works.
I made it by screenshots - because you (as the author/seller) may explain it to the potenеial customers for example.
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If it does not work for someone so you can ask them to delete this demo from Metatrader (yes, completely delete), and install same demo once again.
Forgot to say sorry: this is my build -
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
" 2025.05.16 16:55:35.534 Core 01 2019.01.01 00:00:00 invalid license "
I don't get this error when downloading a FREE EA, then testing it in the strategy tester, but all DEMO EAs that require a payment for the LIVE EA do not work and have this error. one one of the paid EAs (My own EA) I get the error, and I have recompiled the code today, but did not fix the issue. This is my EA <link to the product was deleted by moderator>. I tested 2 other random paid EAs, and they both didn't work when downloading the DEMO and trying to backtest.
I have also tried on two different MetaTrader accounts and I have reinstalled the EAs, restarted MT5, and restarted PC. None helped. Setting the backtest range to most recent day doesn't help
I have tested on 3 different PCs and no difference I can run the DEMO. OneThe of the PC is windows 10 pro 19045.5854 and MT5 build 4885
other PC is Windows 10 Pro N 19045.5011 and MT5 build 4755