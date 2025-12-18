Issues with the strategy tester
we all understand how frustrating such issues can be, however, since this is a technical forum, you are required to give information about your system before your description of your issue; such as the first 4 lines of your journal when you first open mt5 such as your OS, and version of mt5.and you are not supposed to see any stats if you stop a backtest part way through. That is how mt5 has always been.
I'm mostly talking about issues with the "Visual Mode" of the strategy tester
1) If I start a backtest, but then stop it using the stop button of the main MT5 window
and then try to start a new backtest by clicking "Start" : it doesn't work.
I have to go to the Visual Mode window and click stop. THEN I can start a new backtest.
this is annoying as heck, and totally unnecessary and could be fixed very easily.
2) Most of the time when I make a Visual Mode backtest, the stop button disappears
like here :
then if I wait a little the sliding component comes back to life, but not the pause button.
then if I slide it to 0, the pause button finally comes back : like you can see here :
this is really annoying to not be able to pause or stop the backtest when I need
3) If I stop a backtest before the end date, I don't get any stats. Which is totally unvecessary and makes you ask why?? It's a huge downgrade from MT4
MT5 is great, but those little things make it painfull to use everyday and could be fixed very easily
thanks
Jeff
I get the same behavior, 1 does not annoy that much , but 2 does
You can use the space bar for pausing the backtest when the gui messes up .
I'm having a problem: the strategy tester's pause, start, or stop button doesn't appear anywhere—not at the top, bottom, or anywhere else. Does anyone know how to fix this?
Post a screenshot of your issue please, we need to see what you see.
I suspect that the Start button is hidden further down your Strategy Tester window, so drag it downwards to enlarge it.
Dear Forum participants!
My problem is with the strategy tester aswell, eventhough it is not exactly the same as described above, I did not want to open another topic, because I'd like to avoid answers about this topic already existing somewhere :D.
The problem is the following: I try to test an Expert Advisor on every tick data using a custom interval, but for some reason the strategy tester stops before the end of that time period. I know that there are several issues that can cause this, such as equity going below 0 or an error in the code such as invalid pointer access or array out of index etc. Now these errors can be seen in the journal of the tester. But my tester stops without any of these messages appearing. Does anyone have an idea about why it does that, and how to resolve it? The interesting thing about it, is that if I run the tester twice with every parameter and input being the same as before, the tester actually stops at different times, so the error is non-reproducible. Interestingly running on 1 min OHLC, the tester succesfully reaches the end of the specified interval.
I've attached a screenshot about the result and I ask you to trust me with the following: there is not a single error message in the journal, besides failing to modify because of invalid stops, but as you know this does not cause the tester to stop, in fact it happened more than 100 times before the tester shutting down.
Am I missing something? Since the code is several thousand lines long, I don't see a point to attach it here. But if any further specification is needed, I'm happy to attach further screenshots.
Dear Forum participants!
My problem is with the strategy tester aswell, eventhough it is not exactly the same as described above, I did not want to open another topic, because I'd like to avoid answers about this topic already existing somewhere :D.
The problem is the following: I try to test an Expert Advisor on every tick data using a custom interval, but for some reason the strategy tester stops before the end of that time period. I know that there are several issues that can cause this, such as equity going below 0 or an error in the code such as invalid pointer access or array out of index etc. Now these errors can be seen in the journal of the tester. But my tester stops without any of these messages appearing. Does anyone have an idea about why it does that, and how to resolve it? The interesting thing about it, is that if I run the tester twice with every parameter and input being the same as before, the tester actually stops at different times, so the error is non-reproducible. Interestingly running on 1 min OHLC, the tester succesfully reaches the end of the specified interval.
I've attached a screenshot about the result and I ask you to trust me with the following: there is not a single error message in the journal, besides failing to modify because of invalid stops, but as you know this does not cause the tester to stop, in fact it happened more than 100 times before the tester shutting down.
Am I missing something? Since the code is several thousand lines long, I don't see a point to attach it here. But if any further specification is needed, I'm happy to attach further screenshots.
Indeed, the Tester receives fewer ticks than expected.
If not already, have a look here https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/tester_journal
Tests you could try:
- create a *very simple* EA and see if all the ticks are passed to the tester
- delete all your cached history to force the download again
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I'm mostly talking about issues with the "Visual Mode" of the strategy tester
1) If I start a backtest, but then stop it using the stop button of the main MT5 window
and then try to start a new backtest by clicking "Start" : it doesn't work.
I have to go to the Visual Mode window and click stop. THEN I can start a new backtest.
this is annoying as heck, and totally unnecessary and could be fixed very easily.
2) Most of the time when I make a Visual Mode backtest, the stop button disappears
like here :
then if I wait a little the sliding component comes back to life, but not the pause button.
then if I slide it to 0, the pause button finally comes back : like you can see here :
this is really annoying to not be able to pause or stop the backtest when I need
3) If I stop a backtest before the end date, I don't get any stats. Which is totally unvecessary and makes you ask why?? It's a huge downgrade from MT4
MT5 is great, but those little things make it painfull to use everyday and could be fixed very easily
thanks
Jeff