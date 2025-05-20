Mql5 Login failed/ Authorization failed
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I have been trying to login to my mql5 account on mt4 terminal (pc) and I’m getting this error. All day.. it’s beginning to piss me off.. I need help please how do I go about this
did you try using the old password? maybe it wasnt finished updating.
did you try to recover your password? https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
it would not be first time that i thought i had typed the wrong password or used caps when i shouldnt.
I have been trying to login to my mql5 account on mt4 terminal (pc) and I’m getting this error. All day.. it’s beginning to piss me off.. I need help please how do I go about this
Your login is itsphizy because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/itsphizy
and password is your native forum password.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
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Basides, your screenshots are not showing the Community tab. Because the Community tab to login is located here -
Your login is itsphizy because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/itsphizy
and password is your native forum password.
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Basides, your screenshots are not showing the Community tab. Because the Community tab to login is located here
Thanks I tried that, it didnt work.
Okay guys, i have resolved the problem. This is how.
I found out that mql5 was blocked locally on my pc, so I used chatgpt to guide me through unblocking it.
There's a host file in Systems32 that's responsible for that. I asked chatgpt to guide me through editing the file in notepad. Pretty simple, didnt take 5minustes.
Okay guys, i have resolved the problem. This is how.
I found out that mql5 was blocked locally on my pc, so I used chatgpt to guide me through unblocking it.
There's a host file in Systems32 that's responsible for that. I asked chatgpt to guide me through editing the file in notepad. Pretty simple, didnt take 5minustes.
There is a few threads on this site describing that issue. Some brokers have mt4/5 installer that adds the mql site to the hosts file for what reason, no one has found out why.
So i recommend that you check that file again every week or so. And if you only used installer from a single broker, then, you can assume that that broker has that installer.
It is also believed that some viruses add mql5 sites to hosts file, however, i think that it is the installers, since the users that report this, are obviously installing mt4/5 just like the other users.
There's a host file in Systems32 that's responsible for that. I asked chatgpt to guide me through editing the file in notepad. Pretty simple, didnt take 5minustes.
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