Mql5 Login failed/ Authorization failed

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I have been trying to login to my mql5 account on mt4 terminal (pc) and I’m getting this error. All day.. it’s beginning to piss me off.. I need help please how do I go about this
Note:
I have changed passwords 
It’s not my login details
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itsphizy:
I have been trying to login to my mql5 account on mt4 terminal (pc) and I’m getting this error. All day.. it’s beginning to piss me off.. I need help please how do I go about this
Note:
I have changed passwords 
It’s not my login details

did you try using the old password? maybe it wasnt finished updating.

did you try to recover your password? https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

it would not be first time that i thought i had typed the wrong password or used caps when i shouldnt.

 
itsphizy:
I have been trying to login to my mql5 account on mt4 terminal (pc) and I’m getting this error. All day.. it’s beginning to piss me off.. I need help please how do I go about this
Note:
I have changed passwords 
It’s not my login details

Your login is itsphizy because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/itsphizy
and password is your native forum password.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

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Basides, your screenshots are not showing the Community tab. Because the Community tab to login is located here -

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Your login is itsphizy because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/itsphizy
and password is your native forum password.


-----------------------

Basides, your screenshots are not showing the Community tab. Because the Community tab to login is located here

Thanks I tried that, it didnt work.

 

Okay guys, i have resolved the problem. This is how.

I found out that mql5 was blocked locally on my pc, so I used chatgpt to guide me through unblocking it.

There's a host file in Systems32 that's responsible for that. I asked chatgpt to guide me through editing the file in notepad. Pretty simple, didnt take 5minustes.

 
itsphizy #:

Okay guys, i have resolved the problem. This is how.

I found out that mql5 was blocked locally on my pc, so I used chatgpt to guide me through unblocking it.

There's a host file in Systems32 that's responsible for that. I asked chatgpt to guide me through editing the file in notepad. Pretty simple, didnt take 5minustes.

There is a few threads on this site describing that issue. Some brokers have mt4/5 installer that adds the mql site to the hosts file for what reason, no one has found out why.

So i recommend that you check that file again every week or so. And if you only used installer from a single broker, then, you can assume that that broker has that installer.

It is also believed that some viruses add mql5 sites to hosts file, however, i think that it is the installers, since the users that report this, are obviously installing mt4/5 just like the other users.

 
itsphizy #:
There's a host file in Systems32 that's responsible for that. I asked chatgpt to guide me through editing the file in notepad. Pretty simple, didnt take 5minustes.
There are many posts about "host file issue" on the forum, for example (just some of them):
decision (solved): and and
mql5 website not loading on my laptop - Can I get pop-up block on my laptop? This is how do I fix the problem?
mql5 website not loading on my laptop - Can I get pop-up block on my laptop? This is how do I fix the problem?
  • 2023.12.15
  • clinton921
  • www.mql5.com
We cleared the cache, tried 3 different browsers (chrome, firefox & edge) i have no pop-up blockers we removed firewalls even. I was just helping someone else with this same issue (website appearing as text only, affecting a specific pc but not other devices on the same internet connection) on another thread
 
Sergey Golubev #:
There are many posts about "host file issue" on the forum, for example (just some of them):
decision (solved): and and
Yea.. that’s it
 
itsphizy #:
Yea.. that’s it
I personally had this issue on one of my laptop/Windows so that is why I know about it.
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