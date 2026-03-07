Hello how to develop the best robot - page 3
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anyone see a usual big difference between test and real market? if so to what extend?
It depends on the way the EA is coded and one the way it is back tested. Both should match. So if the coded logic is only applied on prices not including the current (0) bar, it allows for testing in 1 OHLC or even open prices. If not, real results will be different from a back test.
But even then, the tester has nuances and peculiarities. What you have found most likely is a tester grail, exploiting the OHLC tick generation mechanism. Before going live, see if testing on every tick based on real ticks yield the same results.
try latency arbitrage
Be careful with that. Many broker-dealers prohibit triangular forex arbitrage.
As a possible alternative, you could indirectly arbitrage forex futures against spot forex of the same currencies... or indirectly hedge a front month futures contract against a later month futures contract of the same futures symbol--they are not the same instrument.
I think there is no best robot in the world
if there was the best robot, all of people went under support of this robot and then no-one was the looser in the forex
It depends on the way the EA is coded and one the way it is back tested. Both should match. So if the coded logic is only applied on prices not including the current (0) bar, it allows for testing in 1 OHLC or even open prices. If not, real results will be different from a back test.
But even then, the tester has nuances and peculiarities. What you have found most likely is a tester grail, exploiting the OHLC tick generation mechanism. Before going live, see if testing on every tick based on real ticks yield the same results.
i gave it a few days....been running the EA on demo accounts Standaard and ECN with 4 different brokers...quite interesting to see the difference in result....already generated about 1000 trades....these markets in gold create a lot of activity...:).......also found indeed that the result posted is actually in the most pristine environment, so ammended that. In demo account, the performance is actually better with a certain broker, other brokers under perform but still perform....but ECN accounts are the prefered account for this EA. Working now on addons based on the current strategy and testing them as well....my trading knowledge and experience were always there...just did not know how to code....AI has now changed this completely....I might be posting the EA on market place in the near future, but only when I have actually seen real live data with live accounts...will also test several brokers in that instance as well.....currently with one broker we are already at a 50K profit since 25th of februari...but will keep the EA running for many more moons to come..
First, trade manually until you are fully convinced your strategy works. Only then try to implement everything in your code. There is no other way to build a profitable trading robot.
Your alo-trading skills improve only when you have a reference.
First, trade manually until you are fully convinced your strategy works. Only then try to implement everything in your code. There is no other way to build a profitable trading robot.
Your alo-trading skills improve only when you have a reference.