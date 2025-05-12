How to contact Technical Support Team in Mailbox of MT4 terminal
Honghao Huang:
This is clearly a message from the broker. Also, please pay attention to the instructions provided (and follow them):
We previously warned you that your account could be restricted if you did not modify your Automated Trading System, as it was placing an excessive load on our server.
Since you have not adjusted your system configuration, we have been forced to take this action. To unblock your account, please contact our Customer Support Team.
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Hi guys,
I received a message in the Mailbox of the MT4 terminal (from "Support" as it indicated). It's said that my running demo account on this MT4 terminal has been blocked. The status in the lower right corner has changed to “Invalid account.” But I don't know where to contact the support team because there's no any info at the message box. And I can not make a reply since this account failed to connect.
Here is the screenshot. The original name shown in "From" is "Support". But after I relaunched the MT4 terminal, the name in "From" changed to "Trading Platform".
This demo account was created directly in the MT4 terminal while the Server is *********. I tried to contact ********* but they can't find anything in their records.
It would be grateful if anyone can tell me how to resume my account or contact the support team. Thanks a lot.