Scripts: Market Status Info
Thank you, and a question: In my terminal the MessageBox is about only a half as wide, so the lines are broken. Is there a method to wider it?
Thank you totati,
This may be due to your screen resolution. I'm sending you screenshots of what you can do.
You can add or remove a blank space or split a long line of a sentence into two parts...
I hope this helps.
Best Regards
Thank you totati,
This may be due to your screen resolution. I'm sending you screenshots of what you can do.
You can add or remove a blank space or split a long line of a sentence into two parts...
I hope this helps.
Best Regards
Thank you Svetoslav,
but unfortunatelly I did not find the solution. My screen resolution is 2560x1440, but I tried to make it smaller, but nothing has changed.
I know the meaning the \t and \n, but the width of MessageBox window does not change.
In your article there are pictures, where extra wide this window and I thought that there is some parameter or method to change.
In my picture is the maximum width.
My terminal version: 4.00 build 1440
Thanks again
Thank you Svetoslav,
but unfortunatelly I did not find the solution. My screen resolution is 2560x1440, but I tried to make it smaller, but nothing has changed.
I know the meaning the \t and \n, but the width of MessageBox window does not change.
In your article there are pictures, where extra wide this window and I thought that there is some parameter or method to change.
In my picture is the maximum width.
My terminal version: 4.00 build 1440
Thanks again
Hello totati,
I have the same screen resolution and everything works for me...
On the last line, I added a blank space with the "space bar" button and this affects the size of the МessageBox. Try again...
Hello totati,
I have the same screen resolution and everything works for me...
On the last line, I added a blank space with the "space bar" button and this affects the size of the МessageBox. Try again...
Dear Svetoslav,
thank you for taking the time to solve the problem.
I've tried adding spaces and no affect for MessageBox size.
I read the help and I saw, that MessageBox calls Windows function from user32.dll. (winuser32.mqh)
So I think the problem is the Windows version.
My Windows: Windows 11 Enterprise 24H2 26100.4061
But I don't want you to keep working on the problem, you've already helped me a lot. Thanks again.
Dear Svetoslav,
thank you for taking the time to solve the problem.
I've tried adding spaces and no affect for MessageBox size.
I read the help and I saw, that MessageBox calls Windows function from user32.dll. (winuser32.mqh)
So I think the problem is the Windows version.
My Windows: Windows 11 Enterprise 24H2 26100.4061
But I don't want you to keep working on the problem, you've already helped me a lot. Thanks again.
Thank you. I'm trying to help...
Best Regards
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Market Status Info:
A script that displays the useful information about the broker, the account and the full specifications of the instrument.
Author: Svetoslav Boyadzhiev