Can RSI Alone Make You Profit? A Simple Yet Powerful EA [Code + Backtest Included] - page 2
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Have you backtested?
Yes, I’ve done some initial backtesting on EURUSD M15 from Jan to early April 2024 — nothing fancy yet, just default RSI(14), fixed SL/TP at 30 pips.
Results were surprisingly okay for such a simple setup:
Win Rate: ~68%
Max Drawdown: 5.2%
Net Profit: +$427.50 on a $10k account
Of course, I know that’s not enough. I’m currently working on:
Testing across different pairs (GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
Extending the backtest to 1+ years
Adding dynamic SL/TP based on ATR
Including trend filters like 200 SMA
I’ll post the updated results and equity curves soon — happy to share the .set file too if you’re interested 👍
How to Trade Using RSI - summary post #129
For information.
Interesting. Keep updated about your performance.
You can combine RSI + BB (or) RSI + MA. but if RSI alone giving you great profit, then no need to combine with any
Thanks a lot — I really appreciate the support! 🙏
You’re right — if something simple like RSI alone is showing potential, I want to understand its limits first before layering on other filters. That way, I know what each piece is contributing.
I’m currently running a few comparisons like:
RSI + 200 MA trend filter
RSI + Bollinger Band bounce
RSI slope and cross combinations
I’ll definitely post updates once I get some results. If you have any favorite setups involving RSI + BB or RSI + MA, I’d love to hear about them!
You’re right — if something simple like RSI alone is showing potential, I want to understand its limits first before layering on other filters. That way, I know what each piece is contributing.
Let me write a simple condition for you. Just with RSI
For Buy :
For Sell :
Reason :
You just do not open a trade when RSI touch OB or OS. Instead you wait for RSI to go at certain level and reverse back and also checking the candle.
RSI + BB or RSI + MA
RSI default settings, BB default settings, EMA 200
RSI + BB (Trend Reversal)
BB touch Resistance Line && RSI touch Overbought && Candle is showing reversal (bear candle) => SELL Trade
BB touch Support Line && RSI touch Oversold && Candle is showing reversal (Bull candle) => BUY Trade
RSI + BB (Along with Trend)
BB touch Resistance Line && RSI touch Overbought && Candle is showing reversal (Bull candle) => Take BUY Trade
BB touch Support Line && RSI touch Oversold && Candle is showing reversal (Bear candle) => SELL Trade
RSI + MA (Trend Reversal)
RSI > OB && Market Price < 200 EMA && Bear candle = SELL Trade
RSI < OS && Market Price > 200 EMA && Bull Candle = BUY Trade
RSI + MA (Along with Reversal)
RSI > OB && Market Price > 200 EMA && Bull candle = BUY Trade
RSI < OS && Market Price < 200 EMA && Bear Candle = SELL Trade
One more advice, Use https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/calendar
Avoid trading 120 min before news event and after 180 min. Because during news time technical analysis won't work same.
Not really. The insight is all I can talk about. I mean the trader owns the edge and not the system.
I guess my approach right now is to let the system handle the mechanics, so I can study what it's doing and why.
How to Trade Using RSI - summary post #129
For information.
Thanks for the pointer just checked out post #129 and it's a great summary.
Appreciate you sharing it here. I’m trying to go through as many of those resources as possible while testing different approaches.
If you’ve personally applied any of those ideas from #129 into a live or demo strategy, I’d be really curious to hear how it performed for you!
Heh, I was also trying to figure out how effective this could be a few months ago.
I haven't really gotten anywhere with it. It's not a reliable solution on it's own, I don't think.