MT5 Futures – Chart candle lags behind current price on tick update - page 2
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Hi what you have described is not a problem, it is a feature.
We take soybean future as an example, most time when it is off the peak trading session, soybean is traded once every 5 minutes or so, your candle stick closing price used the "last price", your bid and ask straight lines are the bid and ask, sometimes bid and ask can both move up and down while nothing has been traded at all.
For example: right now last traded price is 1000, your bid is 999, ask is 1001;
Nothing happens in the next 5 minutes, last traded price is still 1000, but now bid is 1002, ask is 1005. And you will see the mismatch on the chart.
Thank you for posting that. If you're trading with Ava "Futures," you have answered my question in Post #1 in this thread, and confirmed what Stanislav said in Post #9.
Thanks for the reply Ryan but as you could read from my reply I do not have the standard MT5 version that AvaTrade offers to retail. Since my word is being questioned AvaTrade also offers the possibility of trading directly with Futures (stuff that is not advertised as it is only offered to a few people) by downloading a specific version of MT5. Having said that I would say that the matter can also be closed as I will find the solution myself, unfortunately I have found that in this community it is easier to blame those who ask for help rather than see the problem, you cannot get any kind of mutual help. I will conclude by saying that I am amazed at the way in which problems are managed compared to the competition. Thanks to everyone and good work.
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Hello guys,
I want to inform you that I'm also experiencing this problem with MetaTrader 5 and I can assure you that the issue occurs both on the avafutures.com platform and on ampfutures.com.
I apologize as I'm not a programmer, but I can post a video to show you that this situation is very strange: it's as if every minute the candle loses almost 10 seconds of representation. This only happens with certain indicators, then when you remove the indicators, the candles accelerate to make up for the lost time.
As soon as possible, I'll share some videos so you can see it with your own eyes.
Hello guys,
I want to inform you that I'm also experiencing this problem with MetaTrader 5 and I can assure you that the issue occurs both on the avafutures.com platform and on ampfutures.com.
I apologize as I'm not a programmer, but I can post a video to show you that this situation is very strange: it's as if every minute the candle loses almost 10 seconds of representation. This only happens with certain indicators, then when you remove the indicators, the candles accelerate to make up for the lost time.
As soon as possible, I'll share some videos so you can see it with your own eyes.
Please F8 your chart and check Bid, Ask, and Last lines for your video. This will help determine what's happening in real time.
Please F8 your chart and check Bid, Ask, and Last lines for your video. This will help determine what's happening in real time.
Hello Ryan,
I'm sharing this video I recorded early this morning. In this video, you can see how after just one minute, the closing price deviates from the candle's closing price. After only 10 minutes, the price has lost 4-5 candles, which is substantial.
As you can see, as soon as I remove the indicators, the candles very quickly recover the lost time. It's truly bizarre - I've never seen anything like this before.
I've attached the video link, and when I have more time, I'll prepare another video showing the bid and ask as you instructed. Thank you for your support.
https://youtu.be/mMbT60GfL6M
Hello Ryan,
I'm sharing this video I recorded early this morning. In this video, you can see how after just one minute, the closing price deviates from the candle's closing price. After only 10 minutes, the price has lost 4-5 candles, which is substantial.
As you can see, as soon as I remove the indicators, the candles very quickly recover the lost time. It's truly bizarre - I've never seen anything like this before.
I've attached the video link, and when I have more time, I'll prepare another video showing the bid and ask as you instructed. Thank you for your support.
https://youtu.be/mMbT60GfL6M
Usually, inefficient code in an indicator or indicator conflicts would be to blame. In MT5, all indicators run within the same processing thread. A few thoughts:
Thank you for your response, Ryan.
I'm trying to check the indicator to understand what's causing the problem. Unfortunately, I have other indicators that also create this type of slowdown. I agree that the problem is usually with the code, but I've never experienced this limitation in candle formation on CFDs, either on MT4 or MT5. It only happens with regulated Futures markets.
Here's the video showing the bid and ask with F8: https://youtu.be/iPstplFYxlA
Thank you for your response, Ryan.
I'm trying to check the indicator to understand what's causing the problem. Unfortunately, I have other indicators that also create this type of slowdown. I agree that the problem is usually with the code, but I've never experienced this limitation in candle formation on CFDs, either on MT4 or MT5. It only happens with regulated Futures markets.
Here's the video showing the bid and ask with F8: https://youtu.be/iPstplFYxlA
It appears that you have an FX pair and a Futures contract charting at the same time (my Micro EURUSD Futures symbol is M6E, not EURUSD). If so, I would check with your broker to make sure that their version of MT5 supports 2 simultaneous data feeds.
Sembra che tu abbia una coppia FX e un contratto Futures che tracciano contemporaneamente (il mio simbolo Micro EURUSD Futures è M6E, non EURUSD). In tal caso, verificherei con il tuo broker per assicurarmi che la loro versione di MT5 supporti 2 feed di dati simultanei.
Yes, the EURUSD CFD chart was only used to place the clock and to have a precise idea of the passing time. It doesn't have any significant function.
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