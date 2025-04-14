Country and codebase entries in developer info ?
based on my past hiring experience, Developer's profile, pic and all other data is only shown when a deal is done means client releases the funds and job is completed. When job is at progress is shows like "Developer1", "Developer2" etc, Before hiring, It definietely shows if a developer is busy, overloaded with projects or free so client can know the status
How much in the past ?
In the past there was no country flag if i recall
Hello , when viewing a freelance project i can see this info for my offer
Does the project owner see that too without the names and photo ?
The customer definitely doesn't see the name and photo (until the work agreement is concluded). But I'm also interested in whether the customer can now see the country and number of publications. I suspect yes.
In the past there was no country flag if i recall
but Why ? (imagine Ryan Reynolds gif)
I think it’s obvious why they anonymized the customer and developer before concluding a work agreement (and also added a ban on sharing contact information to the freelancing rules).
If they started displaying information about the developer's country and publications to the customer, then that's cool, in my opinion. I love this idea.
[edit]It would be fair if they showed the customer's country too. But this idea is not viable, since customers do not have to be verified (and provide documents), so nothing will stop a customer from using a VPN to provide false information.
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Hello , when viewing a freelance project i can see this info for my offer
Does the project owner see that too without the names and photo ?