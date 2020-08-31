Customers and Applicants cannot exchange contact data in any form before concluding a Work Agreement. Violators are banned from participating in the Freelance.

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Hello all,
I would like everyone (admins and coders) to pay attention to this work and our discussion in it:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/128226
I warned him, but he said: "every body has shared his mql5 profile link why not u".
I wonder if no one is following the rule?
a lot of "fresh blood" applying , they have nothing to lose ,or maybe he is leading you on to believe that
Hello all,
I would like everyone (admins and coders) to pay attention to this work and our discussion in it:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/128226
I warned him, but he said: "every body has shared his mql5 profile link why not u".
I wonder if no one is following the rule?
I can understand you wanted to warn admins, beginner coders and clients with this topic.
If you want to solve this case, you can also write it to the service desk.
Thank you.
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Hello all,
I would like everyone (admins and coders) to pay attention to this work and our discussion in it:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/128226
I warned him, but he said: "every body has shared his mql5 profile link why not u".
I wonder if no one is following the rule?