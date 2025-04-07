I need help to get the correct indicator values for current and preceding candlesticks
I am learning how to code in mql5, I am trying to make an EA but can't be able to get the correct indicator values for each candlestick, I hope some experienced programmer can help.
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- 2025.04.05
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MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
Files:
Live_EA_1.mq5 8 kb
- New Members introduction
- How to get high and low value from an custom indicator in code?
- need to help how to code to get the value of previous symbol from the current chart
You may study and test the sample code available in documentation.
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer
- www.mql5.com
Gets data of a specified buffer of a certain indicator in the necessary quantity. Counting of elements of copied data (indicator buffer with the...
set the buffers to series if you want to get price values of multiple candlesticks from the current going backwards
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