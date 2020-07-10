How to get high and low value from an custom indicator in code?

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I am learning EA. I want to get the high and low values of this custom indicator, how can I get them? Any one can give me some help?


with my appreciate.

SwingZZ 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     Swing_ZZ_v3.6.mq4 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "onix"
#property link      "http://onix-trade.net/forum/index.php?s=&showtopic=118&view=findpost&p=131476"

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_color1 Aqua
#property indicator_color2 Red
#property indicator_color3 Blue

//---- indicator parameters
extern int    minBars = 2; 

//---- indicator buffers
double zzL[];
double zzH[];
double zz[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
 //  IndicatorBuffers(3);
//---- drawing settings
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,1);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,1);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_SECTION);
   SetIndexArrow(2,161);
   SetIndexArrow(1,161);
//---- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,zz);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,zzH);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,zzL);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(2,0.0);
     
//---- indicator short name
   IndicatorShortName("Swing_ZZ("+minBars+")");
//---- initialization done
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
 int cbi;
 double lLast=0,hLast=0; 
 int fs=0; 
 int ai,bi,ai0,aip0,bi0,bip0; 
 datetime tai,tbi,taip,tbip,ti; 
 
 // Переменные для Свингов Ганна
 double lLast_m=0, hLast_m=0;
 int countBarExt; // счетчик внешних баров
 int countBarl,countBarh;
 int i,n;

   ArrayInitialize(zz,0.0);
   ArrayInitialize(zzL,0.0);
   ArrayInitialize(zzH,0.0);



// lLast, hLast - минимум и максимум активного бара
// lLast_m, hLast_m - минимум и максимум "промежуточных" баров

//   cbi=Bars-IndicatorCounted()-1;
   cbi=Bars-1; 
//---------------------------------
   for (i=cbi; i>=0; i--) 
     {
//-------------------------------------------------
      // Устанавливаем начальные значения минимума и максимума бара
      if (lLast==0) {lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; ai=i; bi=i;}
      if (ti!=Time[i])
        {
         ti=Time[i];
         if (lLast_m==0 && hLast_m==0)
           {
            if (lLast>Low[i] && hLast<High[i]) // Внешний бар
              {
               lLast=Low[i];hLast=High[i];lLast_m=Low[i];hLast_m=High[i];countBarExt++;
               if (fs==1) {countBarl=countBarExt; ai=i; tai=Time[i];}
               else if (fs==2) {countBarh=countBarExt; bi=i; tbi=Time[i];}
               else {countBarl++;countBarh++;}
              }
            else if (lLast<=Low[i] && hLast<High[i]) // Тенденция на текущем баре восходящая
              {
               lLast_m=0;hLast_m=High[i];countBarl=0;countBarExt=0;
               if (fs!=1) countBarh++;
               else {lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; lLast_m=0; hLast_m=0; ai=i; tai=Time[i];}
              }
            else if (lLast>Low[i] && hLast>=High[i]) // Тенденция на текущем баре нисходящая
              {
               lLast_m=Low[i];hLast_m=0;countBarh=0;countBarExt=0;
               if (fs!=2) countBarl++;
               else {lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; lLast_m=0; hLast_m=0; bi=i; tbi=Time[i];}
              }
           }
         else  if (lLast_m>0 && hLast_m>0) // Внешний бар (предыдущий)
           {
            if (lLast_m>Low[i] && hLast_m<High[i]) // Внешний бар
              {
               lLast=Low[i];hLast=High[i];lLast_m=Low[i];hLast_m=High[i];countBarExt++;
               if (fs==1) {countBarl=countBarExt; ai=i; tai=Time[i];}
               else if (fs==2) {countBarh=countBarExt; bi=i; tbi=Time[i];}
               else {countBarl++;countBarh++;}
              }
            else if (lLast_m<=Low[i] && hLast_m<High[i]) // Тенденция на текущем баре восходящая
              {
               lLast_m=0;hLast_m=High[i];countBarl=0;countBarExt=0;
               if (fs!=1) countBarh++;
               else {lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; lLast_m=0; hLast_m=0; ai=i; tai=Time[i];}
              }
            else if (lLast_m>Low[i] && hLast_m>=High[i]) // Тенденция на текущем баре нисходящая
              {
               lLast_m=Low[i];hLast_m=0;countBarh=0;countBarExt=0;
               if (fs!=2) countBarl++;
               else {lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; lLast_m=0; hLast_m=0; bi=i; tbi=Time[i];}
              }
           }
         else  if (lLast_m>0)
           {
            if (lLast_m>Low[i] && hLast<High[i]) // Внешний бар
              {
               lLast=Low[i];hLast=High[i];lLast_m=Low[i];hLast_m=High[i];countBarExt++;
               if (fs==1) {countBarl=countBarExt; ai=i; tai=Time[i];}
               else if (fs==2) {countBarh=countBarExt; bi=i; tbi=Time[i];}
               else {countBarl++;countBarh++;}
              }
            else if (lLast_m<=Low[i] && hLast<High[i]) // Тенденция на текущем баре восходящая
              {
               lLast_m=0;hLast_m=High[i];countBarl=0;countBarExt=0;
               if (fs!=1) countBarh++;
               else {lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; lLast_m=0; hLast_m=0; ai=i; tai=Time[i];}
              }
            else if (lLast_m>Low[i] && hLast>=High[i]) // Тенденция на текущем баре нисходящая
              {
               lLast_m=Low[i];hLast_m=0;countBarh=0;countBarExt=0;
               if (fs!=2) countBarl++;
               else {lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; lLast_m=0; hLast_m=0; bi=i; tbi=Time[i];}
              }
           }
         else  if (hLast_m>0)
           {
            if (lLast>Low[i] && hLast_m<High[i]) // Внешний бар
              {
               lLast=Low[i];hLast=High[i];lLast_m=Low[i];hLast_m=High[i];countBarExt++;
               if (fs==1) {countBarl=countBarExt; ai=i; tai=Time[i];}
               else if (fs==2) {countBarh=countBarExt; bi=i; tbi=Time[i];}
               else {countBarl++;countBarh++;}
              }
            else if (lLast<=Low[i] && hLast_m<High[i]) // Тенденция на текущем баре восходящая
              {
               lLast_m=0;hLast_m=High[i];countBarl=0;countBarExt=0;
               if (fs!=1) countBarh++;
               else {lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; lLast_m=0; hLast_m=0; ai=i; tai=Time[i];}
              }
            else if (lLast>Low[i] && hLast_m>=High[i]) // Тенденция на текущем баре нисходящая
              {
               lLast_m=Low[i];hLast_m=0;countBarh=0;countBarExt=0;
               if (fs!=2) countBarl++;
               else {lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; lLast_m=0; hLast_m=0; bi=i; tbi=Time[i];}
              }
           }

         // Определяем направление тренда. 
         if (fs==0)
           {
            if (lLast<lLast_m && hLast>hLast_m) // внутренний бар
              {
               lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; ai=i; bi=i; countBarl=0;countBarh=0;countBarExt=0;
              }
              
            if (countBarh>countBarl && countBarh>countBarExt && countBarh>minBars)
              {
               lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; lLast_m=0; hLast_m=0;
               fs=1;countBarh=0;countBarl=0;countBarExt=0;
               zz[bi]=Low[bi];
               zzL[bi]=Low[bi];
               zzH[bi]=0;
               ai=i;
               tai=Time[i];
              }
            else if (countBarl>countBarh && countBarl>countBarExt && countBarl>minBars)
              {
               lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; lLast_m=0; hLast_m=0;
               fs=2;countBarl=0;countBarh=0;countBarExt=0;
               zz[ai]=High[ai];
               zzH[ai]=High[ai];
               zzL[ai]=0;
               bi=i;
               tbi=Time[i];
              }
           }
         else
           {
            if (lLast_m==0 && hLast_m==0)
              {
               countBarl=0;countBarh=0;countBarExt=0;
              }

            // Тенденция восходящая
            if (fs==1)
              {
                  if (countBarl>countBarh && countBarl>countBarExt && countBarl>minBars) // Определяем точку смены тенденции.
                    {
                     // запоминаем значение направления тренда fs на предыдущем баре
                     ai0=iBarShift(Symbol(),0,tai); 
                     bi0=iBarShift(Symbol(),0,tbi);
                     fs=2;
                     countBarl=0;

                     zz[ai]=High[ai];
                     zzH[ai]=High[ai];
                     zzL[ai]=0;
                     bi=i;
                     tbi=Time[i];

                     lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; lLast_m=0; hLast_m=0;

                     for (n=0;countBarExt<minBars;n++) 
                       {
                        if (lLast<Low[i+n+1] && hLast>High[i+n+1]) {countBarExt++; countBarh++; lLast=Low[i+n+1]; hLast=High[i+n+1]; hLast_m=High[i];}
                        else break;
                       }

                     lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i];

                    }
              }

            // Тенденция нисходящая
            if (fs==2)
              {
                  if (countBarh>countBarl && countBarh>countBarExt && countBarh>minBars) // Определяем точку смены тенденции.
                    {
                     // запоминаем значение направления тренда fs на предыдущем баре
                     ai0=iBarShift(Symbol(),0,tai); 
                     bi0=iBarShift(Symbol(),0,tbi);
                     fs=1;
                     countBarh=0;

                     zz[bi]=Low[bi];
                     zzL[bi]=Low[bi];
                     zzH[bi]=0;
                     ai=i;
                     tai=Time[i];

                     lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i]; lLast_m=0; hLast_m=0;

                     for (n=0;countBarExt<minBars;n++) 
                       {
                        if (lLast<Low[i+n+1] && hLast>High[i+n+1]) {countBarExt++; countBarl++; lLast=Low[i+n+1]; hLast=High[i+n+1]; lLast_m=Low[i];}
                        else break;
                       }

                     lLast=Low[i]; hLast=High[i];

                    }
              }
           } 
        } 
       if (i==0)
         {
          if (hLast<High[i] && fs==1) // Тенденция на текущем баре восходящая
            {
             ai=i; tai=Time[i]; zz[ai]=High[ai]; zzH[ai]=High[ai]; zzL[ai]=0;
            }
          else if (lLast>Low[i] && fs==2) // Тенденция на текущем баре нисходящая
            {
             bi=i; tbi=Time[i]; zz[bi]=Low[bi]; zzL[bi]=Low[bi]; zzH[bi]=0;
            }
//===================================================================================================
      // Нулевой бар. Расчет первого луча ZigZag-a

          ai0=iBarShift(Symbol(),0,tai); 
          bi0=iBarShift(Symbol(),0,tbi);

          if (bi0>1) if (fs==1) {for (n=bi0-1; n>=0; n--) {zzH[n]=0.0; zz[n]=0.0;} zz[ai0]=High[ai0]; zzH[ai0]=High[ai0]; zzL[ai0]=0.0;}         
          if (ai0>1) if (fs==2) {for (n=ai0-1; n>=0; n--) {zzL[n]=0.0; zz[n]=0.0;} zz[bi0]=Low[bi0]; zzL[bi0]=Low[bi0]; zzH[bi0]=0.0;}

          if (ti<Time[1]) i=2;

         }
//====================================================================================================

     }
//--------------------------------------------
   
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+




 
In future please post in the correct section
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
 
head shell: I want to get the high and low values of this custom indicator, how can I get them?

Loop through the bars, get the values, and remember the largest and smallest. You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help 2017.04.21

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12

 
William Roeder:

Loop through the bars, get the values, and remember the largest and smallest. You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help 2017.04.21

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12

Thank you for your reminder, I will attach my attempt later
 
Keith Watford:
In future please post in the correct section
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
Thanks for reminding, I will pay attention in the future


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