How to get high and low value from an custom indicator in code?
Loop through the bars, get the values, and remember the largest and smallest. You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help 2017.04.21
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12
Loop through the bars, get the values, and remember the largest and smallest. You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help 2017.04.21
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12
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I am learning EA. I want to get the high and low values of this custom indicator, how can I get them? Any one can give me some help?
with my appreciate.