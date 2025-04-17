Duplicate order from different account in freelance - page 3

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I think the best way to detect them is the "Mate" keyword. They have very little English.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
I think the best way to detect them is the "Mate" keyword. They have very little English.

or they are all Irish xD 

So none of these had ever lead to an agreement where you exchanged usernames 

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

or they are all Irish xD 

So none of these had ever lead to an agreement where you exchanged usernames 

In fact I did a lot of jobs for them when I was new... They are strange... You get sick working with them. Just stay away.

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

In fact I did a lot of jobs for them when I was new... They are strange... You get sick working with them. Just stay away.

haven't come across the mates yet . Im intrigued now hahaha

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

haven't come across the mates yet . Im intrigued now hahaha

The worst thing is they make you think wrong about your real customers.

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

The worst thing is they make you think wrong about your real customers.

they ruin your view towards programming because they associate it with something bad in your head.

that's what i recall the feeling being when i had bad projects

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

The worst thing is they make you think wrong about your real customers.

does this mean 4 0/5 star reviews ? (if you know)


thank you
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:
r reviews ? (if you know)

I am not sure. I guess it means 4 jobs completed without any review by the developer. Whatever it is I do not think looks good.

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
I think the best way to detect them is the "Mate" keyword. They have very little English.

I'm not sure about the word "mate". I know some really cool guys (customers) who use that word a lot.

By the way, "bro" often means that they want you to do your job for much less money than it actually costs. If you are a customer, then know that using the word "bro" can make the developer very wary😁

 

I wonder what this person is trying to achieve. That developers will turn off notifications about new jobs?

[edit] Does this person really need 3 accounts?

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/235945

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/235943

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/235942

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/235941

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/235937

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