Duplicate order from different account in freelance - page 3
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I think the best way to detect them is the "Mate" keyword. They have very little English.
or they are all Irish xD
So none of these had ever lead to an agreement where you exchanged usernames
or they are all Irish xD
So none of these had ever lead to an agreement where you exchanged usernames
In fact I did a lot of jobs for them when I was new... They are strange... You get sick working with them. Just stay away.
In fact I did a lot of jobs for them when I was new... They are strange... You get sick working with them. Just stay away.
haven't come across the mates yet . Im intrigued now hahaha
haven't come across the mates yet . Im intrigued now hahaha
The worst thing is they make you think wrong about your real customers.
The worst thing is they make you think wrong about your real customers.
they ruin your view towards programming because they associate it with something bad in your head.
that's what i recall the feeling being when i had bad projects
The worst thing is they make you think wrong about your real customers.
does this mean 4 0/5 star reviews ? (if you know)
r reviews ? (if you know)
I am not sure. I guess it means 4 jobs completed without any review by the developer. Whatever it is I do not think looks good.
I think the best way to detect them is the "Mate" keyword. They have very little English.
I'm not sure about the word "mate". I know some really cool guys (customers) who use that word a lot.
By the way, "bro" often means that they want you to do your job for much less money than it actually costs. If you are a customer, then know that using the word "bro" can make the developer very wary😁
I wonder what this person is trying to achieve. That developers will turn off notifications about new jobs?
[edit] Does this person really need 3 accounts?
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/235945
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/235943
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/235942
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/235941
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/235937