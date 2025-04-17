Duplicate order from different account in freelance - page 4
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Bad examples sure seem to catch on quickly (I had to cut out the descriptions to fit everything into one screenshot)😁 That said, the customer didn’t actually break any rules, since all the jobs were posted from the same account. Still, I think this is in poor taste — and I’m sure many others would agree.