Duplicate order from different account in freelance
I prefer to stay away from these orders as the person's behavior shows lack of experience or even inconsideration.
Lately I often see the creation of several (sometimes dozens) copies of the same job from the same account. I have no idea why they do this, but it's annoying when you have push notifications enabled. Once I even sent a spam complaint, although I knew it was pointless. Of course, I don't apply for such jobs, because by spamming the same jobs the customer immediately gets the label of "a suspicious person who is best avoided".
Regarding multiple copies of the job from different accounts, some of them are caused by the presence of multiple accounts at the same customer. It remains a mystery to me why the customer needs multiple accounts.
Here's a relatively recent conversation where I sent the customer a link to a copy of a job from another account. It's obvious to me that the customer's response indicates that they have multiple accounts:
Vladislav Boyko #:
Lately I often see the creation of several (sometimes dozens) copies of the same job from the same account. I have no idea why they do this, but it's annoying when you have push notifications enabled. Once I even sent a spam complaint, although I knew it was pointless. Of course, I don't apply for such jobs, because by spamming the same jobs the customer immediately gets the label of "a suspicious person who is best avoided".
Lately I often see the creation of several (sometimes dozens) copies of the same job from the same account. I have no idea why they do this, but it's annoying when you have push notifications enabled. Once I even sent a spam complaint, although I knew it was pointless. Of course, I don't apply for such jobs, because by spamming the same jobs the customer immediately gets the label of "a suspicious person who is best avoided".
yeah , for some projects repetition makes sense (ninjatrader for example) as they cant find a freelancer easily.
But then theres some weird stuff , without much description , too broad , new account . As if they are traffic botsedit : Dont look at it ? lol
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I've been away for couple of years , what is the deal with duplicate orders made from different accounts being copies of existing freelance orders ?