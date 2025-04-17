Duplicate order from different account in freelance

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I've been away for couple of years , what is the deal with duplicate orders made from different accounts being copies of existing freelance orders ?

[Deleted]  
I prefer to stay away from these orders as the person's behavior shows lack of experience or even inconsideration.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
I prefer to stay away from these orders as the person's behavior shows lack of experience with ordering freelance or even inconsideration.

yeah but what is the play 

why would someone create a copy ? 

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Lorentzos Roussos #:

yeah but what is the play 

why would someone create a copy ? 

There are strange guys in public freelance section. You cannot know what they are seeking. Really difficult to get in touch with some of them.

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

There are strange guys in public freelance section. You cannot know what they are seeking. Really difficult to get in touch with some of them.

i guess

could it be aliens?

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Lorentzos Roussos #:

i guess

could it be aliens?

Truly

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

Truly

ah or they are burning other coder's application counts or smth ?

that's the only thing that makes sense given the alternative is :

"Freelance arbitrage" 

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Lorentzos Roussos #:

ah or they are burning other coder's application counts or smth ?

that's the only thing that makes sense given the alternative is :

"Freelance arbitrage" 

İf that was the case they acted more cleverly than copying the exact text.
 
Lately I often see the creation of several (sometimes dozens) copies of the same job from the same account. I have no idea why they do this, but it's annoying when you have push notifications enabled. Once I even sent a spam complaint, although I knew it was pointless. Of course, I don't apply for such jobs, because by spamming the same jobs the customer immediately gets the label of "a suspicious person who is best avoided".
 

Regarding multiple copies of the job from different accounts, some of them are caused by the presence of multiple accounts at the same customer. It remains a mystery to me why the customer needs multiple accounts.

Here's a relatively recent conversation where I sent the customer a link to a copy of a job from another account. It's obvious to me that the customer's response indicates that they have multiple accounts:


 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Lately I often see the creation of several (sometimes dozens) copies of the same job from the same account. I have no idea why they do this, but it's annoying when you have push notifications enabled. Once I even sent a spam complaint, although I knew it was pointless. Of course, I don't apply for such jobs, because by spamming the same jobs the customer immediately gets the label of "a suspicious person who is best avoided".

yeah , for some projects repetition makes sense (ninjatrader for example) as they cant find a freelancer easily.

But then theres some weird stuff , without much description , too broad , new account . As if they are traffic bots  

edit : Dont look at it ? lol
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