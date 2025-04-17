Duplicate order from different account in freelance - page 2

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Lorentzos Roussos #:
yeah , for some projects repetition makes sense (ninjatrader for example) as they cant find a freelancer easily.

I understand, but please don't post job copies too often😁 Creating another job the next day is ok, but 10 copies of a job within one day will not help you.

 

The customer with whom we had a constructive conversation, but he disappeared:


Guess why I'm not surprised the customer disappeared.

Hint: one feedback from a developer for 27 orders. This means that with a probability of 96%, a work agreement will not be concluded with any of the developers.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I understand, but please don't post job copies too often😁 Creating another job the next day is ok, but 10 copies of a job within one day will not help you.

BUT I NEED IT xD (also if you have a proven for at least a year profitable ea that you can sell for $30 to $50 dollars i'd like to buy it)(only trading on real account and very profitable)

Vladislav Boyko #:

The customer with whom we had a constructive conversation, but he disappeared:


Guess why I'm not surprised the customer disappeared.

Hint: one feedback from a developer for 27 orders. This means that with a probability of 96%, a work agreement will not be concluded with any of the developers.

yeah good filter 

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Chudasama Harpalsinh #:
just to show activities in freelance platform ??

I do not think this is the case. I know these "Mate" guys for long... Truly I stopped to search for job in freelance section mostly because of them. I guess they have jobs to be done. Those jobs are from other customers. They are not the true customer. They put a lot of orders to annoy freelancers. This way only low fee freelancers stay and they can get their jobs done with a lower price and then sell it in another platform or even in the same platform.

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

I do not think this is the case. I know these "Mate" guys for long... Truly I stopped to search for job in freelance section mostly because of them. I guess they have jobs to be done. Those jobs are from other customers. They are not the true customer. They put a lot of orders to annoy freelancers. This way only low fee freelancers stay and they can get their jobs done with a lower price and then sell it in another platform or even in the same platform.

so arbitrage ? 

the stats we see are client only right ?

i mean if i open a project my stats will be order count 1 reviews 0

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

I do not think this is the case. I know these "Mate" guys for long... Truly I stopped to search for job in freelance section mostly because of them. I guess they have jobs to be done. Those jobs are from other customers. They are not the true customer. They put a lot of orders to annoy freelancers. This way only low fee freelancers stay and they can get their jobs done with a lower price and then sell it in another platform or even in the same platform.

i've noticed a specific one , very active monday to thursday , talks specs exchanges ideas then friday to sunday dead silence , projects abandonded

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Lorentzos Roussos #:

i've noticed a specific one , very active monday to thursday , talks specs exchanges ideas then friday to sunday dead silence , projects abandonded

I can name 10 accounts all the same person... But what is the use... They create new ones.

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Lorentzos Roussos #:

the stats we see are client only right ?

Only order count... Not necessarily led to a job.

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

Only order count... Not necessarily led to a job.

yeah i mean if i open up a project it wont show 200 orders and 100 reviews , it will show 1 order 0 reviews

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Lorentzos Roussos #:

yeah i mean if i open up a project it wont show 200 orders and 100 reviews , it will show 1 order 0 reviews

Yes, new accounts all the time. But many real customers are also new.

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