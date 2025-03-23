[SOLVED] I am sorry but this problem was never fixed on MT4
The signal is connected to the account not to one or more instances of the terminal. So if you want to copy a signal check that it is the account you want to be traded by the signal and that this account offers the same (!) name for the symbols being traded.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Thank you, that search method worked.
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Let's say I want to subscribe the signal I found on website. I clicked on "Copy" on website, it is supposed to open MT4. But what if I have multiple MT4? It doesn't ask which MT4 to open and just opens whichever he wanted which is really bad design. Okay, let's consider it's fine, because I have another option, which is finding that signal from MT4 itself... But the worst thing here is that, you don't see any filters, like search by name. Why MQL5? Why to make paying money too difficult?