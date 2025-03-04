error compiled for profiling in market section
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.10.03 18:52
Do a final clean normal compilation (click on "Compile" button or hit the F5 key) and make sure it is set for "x64 Regular".
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2024.11.30 02:36
Open the file in MetaEditor and click on the compile button. Done!
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
And next time, please please search 🔍 before you post. Your question has already been discussed before on the forum.
It is funny. It sometimes works and sometimes doesn't.
(I mean I did what you said and for some of them worked)
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Hello friends when I am trying to upload a product on mql5 market. I receive a message.
It says your file is compiled for profiling and gives me a version and date and flag.
anyone has any idea how can I solve it.
Thanks!