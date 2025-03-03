file compiled for profiling

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so, i wrote a indicator that i want to sell on market place, but it does not allow me to post the file, it sais (file compiled for profiling) , and i tried everything to get it uploaded, please help
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Lee Ann Cronjeso, i wrote a indicator that i want to sell on market place, but it does not allow me to post the file, it sais (file compiled for profiling) , and i tried everything to get it uploaded, please help

Do a final clean normal compilation (click on "Compile" button or hit the F5 key) and make sure it is set for "x64 Regular".


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