file compiled for profiling
so, i wrote a indicator that i want to sell on market place, but it does not allow me to post the file, it sais (file compiled for profiling) , and i tried everything to get it uploaded, please help
- Error for EA market : file compiled for profiling in upload EA
- Discussion of article "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market"
- Discussion of article "Why Is MQL5 Market the Best Place for Selling Trading Strategies and Technical Indicators"
Lee Ann Cronje: so, i wrote a indicator that i want to sell on market place, but it does not allow me to post the file, it sais (file compiled for profiling) , and i tried everything to get it uploaded, please help
Do a final clean normal compilation (click on "Compile" button or hit the F5 key) and make sure it is set for "x64 Regular".
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