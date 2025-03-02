I'm tired of trying to draw arrows in my sub window. Help me with this :-(
I tried bellow code, nothing is happening. When I check object list, arrow object has created but it's not visible anyway in the sub window no matter how.
the object's time coordinates are always showing as 1970.01.01 not matter how I try to set it to the current date time.
the arrows I'm trying to draw only based on coordinates. not need indicator data for them.
All I want is to draw arrows and fix them at a left side of the sub window so arrows will not move with the chart when chart is dragging left to right / right to left. I'm attaching a sample code bellow. Rest of the my indicator is fine, all I need is to fix this arrow drawing part.
I don't believe that you can select a chart window for objects by specifying the window property of an indicator.
Have a look at ChartWindowFind - Chart Operations - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5 in order to select the subwindow for objects.
- www.mql5.com
You need to specify a time for the subwindow where it will be seen for example time[rates_total-1] , or time[i] if you use the object in a loop
I tried bellow code, nothing is happening. When I check object list, arrow object has created but it's not visible anyway in the sub window no matter how.
the object's time coordinates are always showing as 1970.01.01 not matter how I try to set it to the current date time.
the arrows I'm trying to draw only based on coordinates. not need indicator data for them.
All I want is to draw arrows and fix them at a left side of the sub window so arrows will not move with the chart when chart is dragging left to right / right to left. I'm attaching a sample code bellow. Rest of the my indicator is fine, all I need is to fix this arrow drawing part.
Arrows are on the price time chart not on the foreground.
Use a label object , set it's font to wingdings and set it's objprop_text to the arrow you want.
You can find the arrow by opening the character map from windows accessories
Arrows are on the price time chart not on the foreground.
Use a label object , set it's font to wingdings and set it's objprop_text to the arrow you want.
You can find the arrow by opening the character map from windows accessories
This method works. thanks for the reply.
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I tried bellow code, nothing is happening. When I check object list, arrow object has created but it's not visible anyway in the sub window no matter how.
the object's time coordinates are always showing as 1970.01.01 not matter how I try to set it to the current date time.
the arrows I'm trying to draw only based on coordinates. not need indicator data for them.
All I want is to draw arrows and fix them at a left side of the sub window so arrows will not move with the chart when chart is dragging left to right / right to left. I'm attaching a sample code bellow. Rest of the my indicator is fine, all I need is to fix this arrow drawing part.