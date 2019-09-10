Issue with arrow drawing when using 2 MTF stochastic indicators on chart.
Hello I have created multitimeframe stochastic indicator. but when I am trying to use 2 indicators on chart it deletes arrow from one sub windows and show only at one sub window. I even tried to use global variables but it get still error. so please if anybody could help me.
- how to draw a text on sub indicator window
- Looking for MTF stochastic signal
- Indicators with alerts/signal
long chartID; int window; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { chartID=ChartID(); window=(int)ChartWindowFind(); //--- //--- if(ObjectFind(chartID, IntegerToString(arrow) + (string)window + "Arrow SSD1 " + IntegerToString(i)) == - 1) { ArrowCreate(chartID, IntegerToString(arrow) + (string)window + "Arrow SSD1 " + IntegerToString(i), window , Time[i], arrUpSSK1_0[i], 241, ANCHOR_BOTTOM, clrGreen); } //---
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