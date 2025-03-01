Indicators: Self Optimized SMA

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Self Optimized SMA:

The indicator plots two lines. The lower line is calculated based on the latest SMA period that caused a bounce up. The upper line is calculated based on the latest SMA period that caused a bounce down.

Self Optimized SMA

Author: Yashar Seyyedin

 
INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Custom Indicator Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Custom Indicator Properties
  • www.mql5.com
The number of indicator buffers that can be used in a custom indicator is unlimited. But for each array, which is designated as the indicator...
 
Nice idea
[Deleted]  
fxsaber #:
INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS

Hello. Do you mean to use a separate buffer for each SMA period? If that is so let's leave it to other developers!

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:
Nice idea

Hello. Thanks. I did not apply it in any EA but test results work pretty good for : XAUUSD-H1-Asian session.

 
Just bravo! Hats off. It is simple and it just works in back-tester, and live.
 
I am interested in this trading I don't understand how to use it 
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