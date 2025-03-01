Indicators: Self Optimized SMA
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Custom Indicator Properties
- www.mql5.com
The number of indicator buffers that can be used in a custom indicator is unlimited. But for each array, which is designated as the indicator...
Nice idea
fxsaber #:
INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS
INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS
Hello. Do you mean to use a separate buffer for each SMA period? If that is so let's leave it to other developers!
Just bravo! Hats off. It is simple and it just works in back-tester, and live.
I am interested in this trading I don't understand how to use it
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Self Optimized SMA:
The indicator plots two lines. The lower line is calculated based on the latest SMA period that caused a bounce up. The upper line is calculated based on the latest SMA period that caused a bounce down.
Author: Yashar Seyyedin